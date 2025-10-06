Sammie Szmodics and Callum O’Dowda ruled out for Portugal and Armenia clashes

Sammie Szmodics during Ireland's game against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium on September 6th. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Sammie Szmodics and Callum O’Dowda have both been ruled out for the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Armenia.

The pair were named in the 24-man squad announced by manager Heimir Hallgrímsson last week but have since been withdrawn due to injury.

Ireland travel to Lisbon on Saturday to play Portugal in their third Group F qualifying game before welcoming Armenia to Dublin on October 14th (both 7.45pm kick-offs).

The withdrawals were confirmed on Monday evening, with Dundee United defender Will Ferry added to the squad by way of replacement.

The 25-year-old’s first senior international call-up comes after a strong showing for his club in the Scottish Premiership.

Szmodics and O’Dowda join a growing list of injured absentees, which also includes Robbie Brady (calf), Matt Doherty (wrist), Bosun Lawal (hamstring) and Jason Knight (groin).

The rest of the Ireland squad arrived in camp on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game at Estádio José Alvalade. Among them was Evan Ferguson, who is being assessed for an ankle injury having been an unused substitute in Roma’s 2-1 win over Fiorentina on Sunday.

Despite concern over the Meath man, Hallgrímsson will be heartened by news that Troy Parrott lined out for AZ Alkmaar over the weekend, returning from a knee injury to feature off the bench in their home win over Telstar.

Also in the fray for the Portugal and Armenia clashes are Séamus Coleman, John Egan and Jayson Molumby, all of whom were omitted for last month’s draw against Hungary in Dublin and the 2-1 defeat away to Armenia.

Republic of Ireland squad – Portugal & Armenia

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Brentford), Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (Everton).

Defenders: Séamus Coleman (Everton), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich), Liam Scales (Celtic), John Egan (Hull City), Ryan Manning (Southampton), Will Ferry (Dundee United).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Will Smallbone (Millwall), Jack Taylor (Ipswich), Jayson Molumby (West Brom), Finn Azaz (Southampton).

Attackers: Evan Ferguson (AS Roma), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Adam Idah (Swansea City), Mikey Johnston (West Brom), Chiedozie Ogbene (Sheffield United), Festy Ebosele (Istanbul Başakşehir), Kasey McAteer (Ipswich).