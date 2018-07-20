Daniel Kelly grabs two in dream debut as Bohs hit Bray for six

Bohemians 6 Bray Wanderers 0

A dream debut from Daniel Kelly helped Bohemians to a 6-0 victory over Bray Wanderers in a dominant display at Dalymount Park on Friday night.

An early roar from the Jodi stand inside the first minute was slowly silenced by the linesman who flagged a Keith Ward goal just offside to deny Bohs the perfect start.

After a 3-0 home defeat in their last fixture to Sligo Rovers, Keith Long’s side meant business from the start and Ward’s early chance was the shot of confidence that the side needed to settle themselves into the game.

Just five minutes in they had the lead with debutant Kelly slotting the ball past Evan Moran after he was left one on one with the goalkeeper after a scramble in the box.

It got better for Kelly when he got his second of the night just 15 minutes later, curling his effort into the bottom corner after a Keith Ward attempt at goal.

Dinny Corcoran scored from the penalty spot on the half-hour mark after Ward was hauled down as he advanced towards goal.

Midfielder Kevin Devaney scored a goal of the season contender against St Pats two weeks ago and scored a curling effort just before half-time to give the home side a 4-0 lead at the break.

In the early minutes of the second half Moran was again picking the ball out of his net after a close-range header from Rob Cornwall gave Bohemians their fifth of the evening.

The Bray defence were struggling with the pace that the opposition were playing with and Dan Casey was taken down in the box to concede another penalty.

Corcoran looking for his second of the evening but was denied by Moran who made a great save at full stretch and send the ball out for a corner.

With 10 minutes to go substitute Christian Magerusan got the sixth for Bohs as he connected with a swinging half volley to get his league campaign up and running.

The result lifts Bohemians up to seventh with Bray remaining bottom and nine points adrift of safety.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple, Darragh Leahy, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall (Dan Casey, 65 mins), Kevin Devaney, Keith Buckley (Ian Morris, 85 mins), Andy Lyons, JJ Lunney, Keith Ward, Daniel Kelly (Christian Magerusan, 72 mins), Dinny Corcoran.

BRAY WANDERERS: Evan Moran, Conor Kenna, Paul O’Conor, Sean Heany, Jake Kelly (Darragh Noone, 63 mins), Rhys Gorman, Gary McCabe, Dylan Hayes (Jake Ellis, 70 mins), Seán Harding, Dragos Mamaliga (Calvin Rogers, 63 mins), Ger Pender.