England, Belgium make wholesale changes for Group G decider

There’s a total of 17 changes between the two sides for the game in Kaliningrad
English players on the pitch in the build-up to the World Cup Group G game against Belgium at Kaliningrad Stadium. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

England coach Gareth Southgate made eight changes to the side that beat Panama 6-1 for the World Cup Group G top-spot decider against Belgium in Kaliningrad on Thursday with captain Harry Kane one of those missing out.

Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford start up front, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, John Stones and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford the players to retain their places in the starting side. Liverpool full back Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in for his second cap.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez made nine changes to the side who defeated Tunisia.

As expected, Romelu Lukaku misses out with an ankle injury and Michy Batshuayi leads the line. Marouane Fellaini comes into midfield and Thorgan Hazard, Eden’s brother, also starts.

Only goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Dedryck Boyata keep their spots in the team.

Both teams have qualified for the last 16 and the match will decide who tops the group.

ENGLAND (3-5-2) Pickford; Jones, Stones, Cahill; Alexander-Arnold, Loftus-Cheek, Dier, Delph, Rose; Rashford, Vardy.

BELGIUM (3-4-3): Courtois; Dendoncker, Boyata, Vermaelen; Chadli, Fellaini, Dembele, T Hazard; Januzag, Batshuayi, Tielemans.

