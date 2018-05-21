Celtic will come to Dublin to take on Shamrock Rovers

Scottish champions will play pre-season friendly in Tallaght in July
Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Motherwell at Hampden Park. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Motherwell at Hampden Park. Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

 

Shamrock Rovers have announced that Celtic, fresh from the historic success they completed by winning the Scottish Cup final over the weekend, will be coming to Tallaght on July 7th for a preseason friendly.

Tickets for the game, which will take place a matter of days before Brendan Rodgers side kicks off its campaign to qualify for the group stages of next season’s Champions League, go on general sale on Wednesday at 1pm with members and season ticket holders at the Dublin club set to get the opportunity to buy prior to that.

Prices are €30 for adults and €17.50 for children although they have to be under 14 years of age to qualify for the discount, it seems. A limited number of premium packages costing €45 are also available with details available at the Shamrock Rovers website.

Celtic, meanwhile, will discover on June 19th who they will face in their opening round of Champions League qualifying and with the Scots seeded and Cork City not, there is the chance that they will be taking on the Airtricity League champions.

The dates for the first round games are July 11th/12th then the 17th/18th with the second round to follow in the following two weeks. The draw for the opening rounds proper of the Europa League, in which Rovers, Dundalk and Derry City will all be involved, will also take place on June 19th with the initial games scheduled for July 12th and 19th.

Of the three Irish clubs, Dundalk will be only one to be seeded.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.