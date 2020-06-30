Airtricity League confirm that season will restart on July 31st

National League Executive Committee announced they have decided on option one

Updated: 10 minutes ago

The Airtricity League will resume on July 31st. Photo: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

The Airtricity League will resume on July 31st. Photo: Brian Reilly-Troy/Inpho

 

After lengthy discussions over the last few months it has been confirmed that the Airtricity League will restart on July 31st with 18 matches to be played by each club, including those already played before the suspension.

Most of the contentious issues for clubs – namely how much money there was available to make up for limited gate recipts or none at all, the timing of the season’s conclusion and a format and schedule that allowed for the playing of the FAI Cup – had been ironed out in recent weeks and on Monday morning the National League Executive Committee decided to stick with option one for the restart of the season.

That option means the league will resume as planned with two rounds of fixtures, 18 in total, and counting results of matches played to date. One club will be automatically promoted to the Premier Division from the First Division, with one club automatically relegated.

A playoff will then take place between the ninth placed Premier Division club and the winner of the First Division playoff series involving the teams that finish second, third, fourth and fifth in that division. The winner of the playoff will play in the Premier Division in 2021.

Whether matches will be behind-closed-doors or with limited attendances was not mentioned in the statement. However, the government recently said that, once coronavirus cases remain stable, outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people will be permitted after July 20th.

That may give clubs the opportunity to allow limited attendances in stadiums with some hoping to at least allow season ticket holders in with social distancing in place.

A statement from the FAI said fixtures for the resumption will be announced in due course.

More to follow...

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.