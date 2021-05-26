Manchester United fans the target of an ‘attack’ at a bar in Gdansk

The club have an allocation of 2,000 tickets for Europa League final against Villarreal

Jamie Jackson in Gdansk

Wednesday night’s Europa League final will take place at the Arena Gdansk. Photograph: EPA

Manchester United fans were the target of an attack at a bar in Gdansk on Tuesday night before Wednesday’s Europa League final against Villarreal, the Premier League club said.

Video on social media shows a group, dressed predominantly in dark clothes, chanting and running from a bar in the city, leaving tables and chairs overturned.

A different video shows the same venue earlier in the evening with United fans singing on the first away trip allowed since early last year because of the pandemic.

A statement from United said: “Club staff were assisting a number of United fans in Gdansk last night [TUESDAY]and today after an incident where some of our supporters were attacked outside a bar in the city.”

It is thought three United supporters suffered minor injuries. The club have an allocation of 2,000 tickets, with about 1,000 fans due to arrive in Gdansk on Wednesday. - Guardian

