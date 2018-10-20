Lewandowski double helps Bayern Munich end losing run

Wolfsburg 1 Bayern Munich 3

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scored once in each half and set up a third goal to steer the German champions to a 3-1 victory over VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday and give them their first win in five games in all competitions.

The Poland striker opened his account on the half hour and doubled it four minutes after the re-start to give embattled Bayern a much-needed boost, a day after club bosses launched a scathing attack on the media while backing coach Niko Kovac and his players despite their dip in form.

The game looked to be turning for the hosts in the 57th minute when Bayern winger Arjen Robben was sent off after a second booking. It was the Dutchman’s first dismissal in more than seven years.

The Wolves then cut the deficit through Wout Weghorst six minutes later and launched an all-out offensive in search of the equaliser before James Rodriguez stunned the home crowed with a curling shot following a Lewandowski pass.

Bayern, whose president Uli Hoeness and chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Friday accused the media of unfair and “shameful” reporting of their team’s current form, are now in second place on 16 points, four behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

VfB Stuttgart 0 Borussia Dortmund 4

Borussia Dortmund’s English midfielder Jadon Sancho scores the opening goal in the Bundesliga game away to VfB Stuttgart. Photograph: Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund struck three times in the opening 25 minutes to beat hosts VfB Stuttgart 4-0 away on Saturday and protect their four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Jadon Sancho put them ahead with a deflected effort in the third minute before Marco Reus launched their attack for the second goal and finished it off with a fine shot in the 23rd.

Spaniard Paco Alcacer continued his spectacular scoring run two minutes later to notch his seventh league goal this season and become the first Bundesliga player to require just 106 minutes of playing time to do so.

Stuttgart, in 17th place, attempted to force their way back into the game early in the second half but quickly ran out of ideas before Dortmund took control again.

Maximilian Philipp completed the rout in the 85th minute to become Dortmund’s 14th scorer in eight league games this season. The Ruhr valley club has also scored 27 goals so far, a club record after eight games.

Dortmund, who earned their fourth straight league win, are on 20 points, four ahead of champions Bayern Munich, who are in second place.