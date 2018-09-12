John Terry will not be joining Spartak Moscow

Former Chelsea defender had been linked with a move to Russia over the weekend
John Terry will not be moving to Spartak Moscow, he has announced. Photo: Kieran Galvin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

John Terry has turned down a move to Spartak Moscow, the former Chelsea and England defender has announced.

The 37-year-old, who is a free agent following his exit from Aston Villa at the end of last season, is understood to have had a medical in Rome on Friday ahead of a proposed deal with the Russian club, but has had a change of heart.

He posted on his Instagram account: “After considerable thought, I have decided to decline a contract offer from Spartak Moscow.”

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank Spartak and wish them and their supporters well for the rest of the season.

“They are an ambitious club and I have been very impressed with their professionalism.

“But after assessing this move with my family, we’ve decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time.

“Good Luck Spartak.”

The former Three Lions captain can still sign for any club despite the transfer window being shut as he is a free agent.

