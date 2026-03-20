Tiernan Lynch hopes Derry City have finally woken from early-season slumber

Tiernan Lynch wants Monday’s scoreless draw against St Patrick’s Athletic to be the catalyst that finally kick-starts Derry City’s campaign. The game itself won’t live long in the memory as a spectacle but for Lynch’s men, it was a first clean sheet of the season.

Justifiably expected, given their squad outlay, to be the chief challengers to champions Shamrock Rovers’ throne in 2026, Derry’s sluggish start has given rise to supporter unrest. It was clearly voiced following last Friday’s 2-1 defeat to Shelbourne at the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium.

Prior to Monday, Derry had fallen behind in each of their opening six games this season, picking up just seven points from the five matches they’ve had at home.

“You can see where this team is going,” said head coach Lynch. The home faithful will want to see further evidence the team is heading in the right direction against Drogheda United on Friday night. “Hopefully, we get there sooner rather than later.

“The old saying in football is that you earn the right to play. We probably haven’t earned that right in the opening five or six games.

“We are probably lacking a bit of confidence and probably need to get a couple of results under our belt and find that confidence again.

“The best days are ahead of this team,” added Lynch, who confirmed Brian Maher will be out for up to another 10 weeks. The goalkeeper needs to undergo surgery on a wrist injury that hasn’t healed properly.

Derry City goalkeeper Brian Maher needs surgery on a wrist injury and could be out for another 10 weeks. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Drogheda, who won in Derry last spring, expect captain Conor Keeley to be fit despite injuring his wrist n Monday’s 0-0 draw with Shamrock Rovers.

Unbeaten league leaders Bohemians host promoted Dundalk who have started the season well, losing just once in seven games to date.

Potentially hindering Dundalk’s hopes of adding to back-to-back wins over Waterford and Sligo Rovers is a suspension for midfielder Aodh Dervin, sent off in Monday’s win over the latter. The Lilywhites also have an injury list including Conor Kearns, Rob Cornwall, Vincent Leonard and Ronan Teahan.

[ Drama comes before kick-off as Shelbourne and Bohemians play out tense drawOpens in new window ]

Bohemians are without winger Dayle Rooney and striker Douglas James-Taylor. Head coach Alan Reynolds has called on the club’s fans to continue pushing the team on.

“We are at home and we need our fans to get behind us,” said Reynolds. “The game against Galway threatened to peter out at times, but when our fans really got behind us and the Jodi (stand) got rocking in those final minutes of the game, that spurred our lads on to win it,” he added of the 87th-minute goal from Patrick Hickey that brought victory last Friday night.

“Our players thrive when our fans are right behind them, so we ask for more of the same and more again.”

Roberto Lopes has served a ban and returns for Shamrock Rovers against Galway United. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Shamrock Rovers have captain Roberto Lopes back from suspension for the visit of Galway United to Tallaght Stadium. Rovers are, however, without Rory Gaffney, Danny Mandroiu and Dan Cleary while Dylan Watts is unlikely to feature having picked up a knock in Monday’s draw at Drogheda.

Galway head coach John Caulfield must watch from the stand having been sent from the dugout in their 4-3 win over Waterford the same night.

Second-placed St Patrick’s travel to bottom side Waterford looking to stretch their unbeaten run to six matches.

Having kept four clean sheets so far this season and saved a penalty against Drogheda last week, St Patrick’s goalkeeper Joseph Anang has been named in Ghana’s squad for friendlies against Austria and Germany next week. It is a positive sign ahead of this summer’s World Cup, which Ghana have qualified for.

Winless Waterford may give a debut to former Republic of Ireland international Kevin Long as they look to shore up a defence that’s conceded 14 goals in four successive defeats.

Tonight’s fixtures (7.45 unless stated)

Premier Division

Bohemians v Dundalk (8.0)

Derry City v Drogheda United

Shamrock Rovers v Galway United (8.0)

Waterford v St Patrick’s Athletic

First Division