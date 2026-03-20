Patrik Schick: The dangerous Czech striker Ireland must stop in Prague

The FAI scouts tasked with covering Bayer Leverkusen’s Champions League games against Arsenal could be forgiven some consternation.

There they were set to report on Leverkusen’s Czech Republic striker and big-name danger man, Patrik Schick, and twice he was named on the bench. In the first leg Schick did not get off it and in the second he did so for 20-odd minutes. It’s not a lot to go on.

A scout could have departed thinking this was both a good thing – a sign the recently-injured Schick is still not one hundred per cent; and a bad thing – that Schick will be fresh when he faces Ireland.

In between those two European games was a Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich. Schick did start it and played for an hour. He was credited with an assist for the Leverkusen goal, although that is a grand way of saying he made a simple pass a few yards to Aleix Garcia. In a chaotic match in which Bayern had two men sent off, Schick also had a chance to make it 2-1, but missed. Analyse that.

Not that, aged 30, Schick is a new boy in town. No one will forget his fifty-yard shot on the run at Euro 2020 (in 2021) at Hampden Park against Scotland. Schick is capable of magic in the inventive Czech style of Antonin Panenka and Karel Poborsky.

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Of rather more relevance to Heimir Hallgrímsson, his scouts and his central defenders is the clever header Schick scored against Manchester City in the Champions League in November. This was a forward judging his run to perfection to glance in a touch with his forehead – as Nathan Ake realised a fraction too late.

This is the kind of cross and header Ireland are likely to face in Prague on Thursday, not long-distance belters. And it was a goal scored at the highest level.

It was one of 13 for Schick this season. Two were against Heidenheim earlier in November and next for Leverkusen is Saturday’s trip south to those visitors, now bottom of the Bundesliga. Victory is necessary to keep Schick’s club in contention for qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Currently sixth, Leverkusen will not be repeating last season’s second-place finish, nor the miracle of 2023-24 under Xabi Alonso when they won the club’s first-ever Bundesliga title, the German Cup and reached that Europa League final in Dublin against Atalanta.

At Lansdowne Road, Schick was again a substitute until minute 81, by which time Ademola Lookman had already scored his Atalanta hat-trick.

So it might seem Schick’s is a bit of a sub’s life and the Atalanta defeat meant a flat end to his season. It had begun in the treatment room – he did not start a Bundesliga game until December, though when he did, Schick marked it with a hat-trick.

Patrik Schick celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F football match between Georgia and the Czech Republic on June 22, 2024. Photograph: Ronny Hartmann/AFP

The lack of minutes explains why Schick was not named Czech Footballer of the Year for a third consecutive time – West Ham’s Tomas Soucek got the award, as he did last year – but Schick contributed to Alonso’s team nonetheless – 13 goals in 33 appearances.

Last season Schick soared and scored 21 Leverkusen goals from December onwards. He then moved to the World Cup qualifiers in June and scored the second in the Czechs’ 2-0 win over Montenegro. It kept the Czechs top of Group L.

It was the third group qualifier and Schick had scored in the first two. The Czech Republic won them all. The 2-1 win against the Faroe Islands and 4-0 in Gibraltar came this time last year, when no one was thinking of World Cup play-offs. Add Montenegro and Schick scored in each of the first three Czech qualifiers. He had just turned 29 and was on the way to his current tally of 24 goals in 50 caps, another few steps on an international career that began in 2016.

From Prague, Schick had joined Sparta as a boy, but there were some doubts around him and as a teenager he was sent on loan across the city to Bohemians 1905. He has said he wanted to be Wayne Rooney. At Bohemians, Panenka’s club, Schick flourished.

Beyond the Czech Republic others started to covet this left-footed 6ft 3in No. 9 with the touch of a No. 10, and when it is put like that, we can understand why. (He wears the No. 10 for the Czech Republic, No. 14 with Leverkusen.)

Sampdoria, then in Serie A, signed Schick for €4m five months after his 20th birthday and he helped the team to 10th in the table. He did enough for champions Juventus to move in and a €30m fee was agreed. Schick did not pass his medical, though – reportedly a heart issue – and in July 2017 Juve announced the deal was off.

Six weeks later, Roma arrived with a lower initial fee and Sampdoria took it. In Rome, Schick had Edin Dzeko in front of him and was frequently played wide. Tall and technical, individually gifted and committed to the collective, there is a comparison to be made between Schick and Evan Ferguson. It could also include the experience of being up front – or not – for Roma at a young age.

In a difficult second season there, for the club and Schick, manager Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked and Claudio Ranieri came in. Dzeko remained immovable and that summer of 2019, Schick was loaned to Leipzig for the season. He has been in the Bundesliga ever since.

His form at Leipzig brought a bid of almost €30m from Leverkusen and a role as lead centre-forward. There, he has been as prominent and successful as the team. Trophies and medals have come, as have new contracts; there are now links with Besiktas.

Internationally, the Czechs followed Euro 2020 by reaching Euro 2024 in Germany. It took Schick back to Leipzig and he scored in the 1-1 draw with Georgia in Hamburg. Unfortunately for him and the Czechs, the other two group games – against Portugal and Turkey – were both lost 2-1 to injury-time winners.

After the bright, scoring beginning to this World Cup qualification, Schick was part of the Czech Republic starting XI beaten 5-1 by Croatia. Croatia went on to dominate the group. The Czechs came second. Arguably the best result was the 0-0 at home to Croatia, but there was also the infamous 2-1 loss to the Faroes last October. Schick was missing, injured.

The FAI scouts will monitor Heidenheim on Saturday, seeking bulletins on Schick’s fitness. He has spent a career on the periphery of Irish thoughts, now he is central to them. And to Czech hopes in his home city.

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