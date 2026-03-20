‘If I had it all to do again, I’d just move into a caravan’, says owner of Meath house being demolished

Rose Murray said she accepts the 588 sq m home the couple built without planning permission in 2007 will be demolished and says the family will be left with 'nothing'. Photograph: Barry Cronin

As work resumed on the demolition of her family home Faughan Hill in Bohermeen, Co Meath, on Friday morning, Rose Murray said she and her husband Chris would appear in court on Monday to answer a charge of contempt against them.

Speaking to The Irish Times, Rose Murray said she accepts the 588 sq m home the couple built without planning permission in 2007 will be demolished and says the family will be left with “nothing”.

Work on the demolition began on Thursday when the sound of breaking glass could be heard from the nearby road as workmen smashed windows in the first stage of the process.

“The whole crew is back on-site this morning,” she said on Friday.

She is being kept up to date on the proceedings by family or members of the local community, many of whom have been supportive, she says, with “at least 100” having helped with the removal of the family’s possessions earlier this week.

She is currently outside of the State for fear of being arrested but declines to say where.

She says the couple made “a mistake” in building the house without permission, particularly one that was double the size of the one they had applied for planning permission to build. However, she insists their decisions were prompted by frustration over their inability to secure planning permission for a home in the area where her husband grew up.

It seems, she says, “like there was a personal vendetta against us”.

She says a prominent local politician and a senior planning official from Meath County Council had initially been positive about the couple’s hopes of building on other two sites in the area before they bought the land at Faughan Hill. But planning permission was refused in both instances.

In relation to the current site, she says planning was refused on different grounds including the lack of services. Murray says the family had installed a “state of the art” percolation system in the middle of what she described as “the middle of a nine-acre field”.

She also claims the couple were told that the land had previously been sterilised, a legal commitment given that it could not be built on, but says this process was never completed.

In 2010, however, Judge John Edwards, in the High Court, told the couple the construction of the house had not been “a technicality” but rather “a flagrant breach” of the planning laws.

Asked about the persistent legal efforts to thwart the council’s repeated attempts to enforce court orders for the removal of the house, dismissed on one occasion as “frivolous, vexatious and an abuse of process”, Murray claims they sought to negotiate with the council on reducing the size of the property but were repeatedly rebuffed.

Now, she says, “it leaves us homeless, on the street. The other night, my family were sleeping in five different houses. They asked my son [the couple have two grown up sons and one daughter] on Monday, did he have somewhere to stay?

“And he told them: ‘This is my house. This is where I stay.’ They offered him a phone number of a bed and breakfast ... to stay with the refugees that’s coming into this country.”

She describes the treatment of the family with regard to securing their possessions from the house as “barbaric” but acknowledges she and her husband made a mistake building the house.

“If I had it all to do again, I’d just move into a caravan.”