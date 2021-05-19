Ireland’s friendly against Andorra moved to Barcelona to avoid hotel quarantine

The Republic of Ireland friendly against Andorra on June 3rd has been switched to Estadi Johan Cruyff in Barcelona to avoid mandatory hotel quarantine.

Stephen Kenny’s side also face Hungary at the Szusza Ferenc stadium in Budapest on June 8th following a seven day training camp in Girona, which is a 90 minute drive from the 6,000 capacity venue mainly used by FC Barcelona B.

Andorra is one of six European countries on the Irish government’s mandatory hotel quarantine list along with Belgium, France, Georgia, Turkey and Luxembourg.

Kenny’s summer squad is expected to be announced next Monday before they meet up in Spain the following Friday, May 28th. The Dubliner is still seeking his first competitive win as Ireland manager after four draws and seven defeats since taking over from Mick McCarthy in September 2020.