Rangers condemn behaviour of fans during title celebrations

28 arrests made after scenes of disorder around Glasgow’s George Square

Rangers fans celebrate their title win in Glasgow’s George Square. Photograph: Antdy Buchanan/Getty

Rangers have condemned the behaviour of fans in Glasgow following Saturday’s title celebrations — claiming the actions of a minority have “besmirched” the club’s name.

Scenes of disorder around George Square led to five police officers being injured and 28 arrests — with officers saying many more will follow.

The Light Blues released a statement last week urging fans to stay away from Ibrox and the city centre as Steven Gerrard’s team collected the Premiership trophy. Now they have hit out at those who ignored that warning.

A statement read: “We are grateful to Scottish Government officials, Glasgow City Council and Police Scotland for the constructive engagement in the lead up to the weekend’s game. We worked closely with the authorities for two weeks before Saturday’s match to ensure a consistency of message.

“Sadly, a small minority of people behaved inappropriately and in a manner not reflective of our support. Some of the scenes were unacceptable and have besmirched the good name of Rangers Football Club.

“These so called ‘fans’ should reflect upon the values and ethos of our club, and consider the damage this does to the reputation of the club. We will continue to engage with authorities as required.”

cottish Football Association president Rod Petrie says the actions of supporters — which included fighting, public drunkenness and sectarian singing — brought “embarrassment to the national game”.

He added: “Scenes that require the First Minister, Justice Secretary, Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Federation to issue condemnatory statements, and images that dominated the news agenda throughout the weekend, represent an abomination not a celebration.

“Those responsible for sectarian singing, for vandalism and for inflicting physical damage may attach themselves to football but cannot be considered football fans. Police Scotland have made a number of arrests and more are expected to follow.

“The Scottish FA has recently issued its equality, diversity and inclusion strategy, Football Unites. Events on Saturday at George Square served only to depict our game in the poorest light and we condemn the behaviour in the strongest terms.

“We empathise with fans who have been deprived of attending matches throughout this pandemic. That, however, does not excuse the behaviour of those who brought chaos to the streets in the name of football this weekend.”

