Uefa to switch Champions League final to Wembley, reports

Final will be switched from Istanbul if certain assurances can be met

Updated: 8 minutes ago

The Champions League final could be moved to Wembley, according to reports. Photograph: MIke Egerton/PA

The Champions League final could be moved to Wembley, according to reports. Photograph: MIke Egerton/PA

 

Uefa is set to switch the Champions League final to Wembley if certain assurances can be met, according to reports.

The UK Government decision to place Turkey on the high-risk ‘red list’ for international travel on Friday evening threw plans to stage the all-English May 29th showpiece in Istanbul into disarray.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said supporters of Chelsea and Manchester City should not travel for the match, but added that the Government was “very open” to staging it here.

Uefa is reported to have ruled out any venue within the UK except for Wembley, and to be seeking guarantees of quarantine-free entry to the country for its delegates, along with media, sponsors and other VIPs.

It also wants the Government to ensure it can match the 22,500 capacity pledged for the group stage and last 16 matches at Euro 2020, according to reports.

Uefa’s reported insistence on Wembley would require the Championship play-off final to be moved.

It is understood the EFL would consider all options — including altering the arrangements for those fixtures to accommodate the Champions League final — should it be contacted by Uefa.

That could mean the matches being played on different dates, or at alternative venues.

Turkey was placed on the Government’s ‘red list’ after a rise in coronavirus infections.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.