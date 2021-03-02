Taoiseach speaks to Boris Johnson on 2030 World Cup joint bid proposal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has spoken to British prime minister Boris Johnson on the proposal for a joint bid for the FIFA 2030 World Cup.

Mr Martin spoke to Mr Johnson by telephone on Tuesday morning to discuss the bid, announced by the British prime minister on Monday.

The Taoiseach expressed support for the idea. According to a source “all sides are enthusiastic about the idea but it’s a long process”.

More to follow . . .