Stephen Kenny will take over from Mick McCarthy after Euro 2020

The FAI are to unveil a managerial succession plan that will see Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny take over from Mick McCarthy as Ireland senior boss after the European Championships in 2020.

Kenny will leave the League of Ireland champions to take over as Ireland under-21 manager before replacing McCarthy as senior boss.

The FAI are due to announce McCarthy’s appointment on Sunday but will now use the press conference to outline a succession plan for Kenny to assume control. He will be rolled out on Monday for a separate press briefing.

In an unprecedented move, McCarthy will serve only one term, up to an including the European Championship finals in June 2020 should he lead the team to the tournament Dublin are one of 12 cities for.

In the meantime, Kenny will replace Noel King, who retired earlier this month, as manager of the under-21s for a campaign, also kicking off in March.

Following discussions with FAI chief executive John Delaney on Saturday, Kenny has also agreed a broader job specification, entailing overall responsibility for the international teams from under-15 upwards.

The news comes as a blow to Dundalk, who Kenny led to a league and cup double this season. It is understood Kenny informed club officials of his departure on Saturday.