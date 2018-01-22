Michael O’Neill rejects Scotland to stay with Northern Ireland

The former Shamrock Rovers manager could have succeeded Gordon Strachan

Ewan Murray

Michael O’Neill is to continue as Northern Ireland manager, turning down the opportunity to take over Scotland. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Michael O’Neill has rejected the chance to manage Scotland, with the 48-year-old ending weeks of speculation by announcing he will remain in charge of Northern Ireland.

O’Neill had been offered the chance to swap international roles, with a four-year contract on offer from Scotland after a lengthy meeting between the parties on Friday.

“Having given the matter a great deal of thought and consideration, I have decided not to take up the opportunity to become the next Scotland national team manager,” said O’Neill.

“It’s a huge honour to be offered the position, however I do not feel this is the right opportunity for me at this moment in my career.”

O’Neill is likely to sign an extended Northern Ireland contract, running until 2024, which was always on a higher base salary than was available from Scotland. – Guardian service

