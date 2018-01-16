Martin O’Neill ‘agrees terms’ on new Ireland deal

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has “agreed terms” on a new contract and said that the deal will be signed after it has been looked at by the lawyers.

The FAI released a 75 second video on their Twitter account just before 9.30pm on Tuesday night, in which O’Neill also talks about his plans for the rest of the year.

Republic of Ireland Manager Martin O'Neill gives an update on his contract and looks ahead to 2018. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/AzEiae5fe4 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) January 16, 2018

O’Neill was in talks about a possible switch back to club management with Stoke City over recent days, but is believed to have turned down the offer from the Premier League club. Paul Lambert was unveiled by the Premier League club on Tuesday.

Asked about his contract situation with the FAI, O’Neill said: “Yeah, that’s been resolved, John [Delaney] and I have agreed terms, it’s just a matter of the lawyers looking over some detail and getting it signed up.”