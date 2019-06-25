Late penalty drama puts paid to Japan
Runners-up from 2015 World Cup beaten by the Netherlands after harsh penalty call
Referee Melissa Borjas awards the Netherlands a late penalty against japan. Photograph: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Netherlands 2 Japan 1
The Netherlands reached the women’s World Cup quarter-finals for the first time when Lieke Martens’s last-gasp penalty earned them a 2-1 victory against Japan on Tuesday.
Martens put the Dutch in front after 17 minutes, only for Yui Hasegawa to level on the stroke of half-time, but the forward sent the European champions through with a spot kick in the last minute.
Japan, who hit the woodwork twice, dominated the second half but lacked a finishing touch.
The Netherlands, taking part in only their second women’s World Cup, will play Italy in Valenciennes on Saturday after the Azzurre beat China 2-0 earlier on Tuesday.