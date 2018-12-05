Ireland receive 200 extra tickets for Gibraltar clash

Mick McCarthy’s team will begin Euro 2020 qualifying campaign in the Victoria stadium
The Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar will host Ireland’s opening Euro 2020 qualifier. Photo: Geography Photos/UIG via Getty Images

The FAI have secured nearly 500 tickets for Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Gibraltar at the Victoria Stadium, more than the 300 initially expected.

Mick McCarthy’s team will play the first qualifier of the campaign in March in the 2,300 capacity stadium in Gibraltar itself, rather than in the Estadio Algarve in Faro where the teams previously met.

Under the competition’s regulations, the visiting associations are entitled to five per cent of the ground’s capacity plus “up to 200 VIP,” tickets. That number would amount to about 300 tickets for this game but the FAI have now confirmed that they have received almost 500 and they hope to get more on top of that.

Ireland will start their campaign against the European minnows on Saturday March 23rd at 5pm before facing Georgia in Dublin three days later.

