Southampton have parted company with Mark Hughes

The Saints have won just one of their 14 Premier League matches so far this season
Mark Hughes has been sacked as manager of Southampton. Photograph: Getty Images

The Premier League strugglers announced on Monday that the 55-year-old Welshman had left the club after winning just one of their 14 league matches so far this season.

“We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary’s,” a statement read.

“The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already under way.

“First team assistant coach Kelvin Davis will lead the team for Wednesday’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.”

Hughes took over at St Mary’s last March and guided them to Premier League survival and an FA Cup semi-final but was unable to inspire a better campaign this time around.

The Saints currently reside in the bottom three after 14 games, of which they have won only one and lost seven.

Hughes, who played for the club in the late 1990s, leaves the club following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

They were leading that game 2-0 and that is symptomatic of some of their problems as during Hughes’ tenure they dropped 20 points from winning positions, while the 12 goals scored in 14 games has also been an obvious hindrance.

Davis, who played over 300 times for the club, will lead them into a difficult encounter at Wembley on Wednesday as they face Tottenham in the Premier League.

