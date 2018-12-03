Spurs fan arrested for throwing banana skin after Aubameyang goal

Six more arrests for public order offences — at least two of which were Arsenal fans
A banana thrown from the crowd after Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his second goal against Tottenham. Photograph: Getty Images

A banana thrown from the crowd after Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his second goal against Tottenham. Photograph: Getty Images

 

A Tottenham supporter was arrested during Sunday’s north London derby for throwing a banana skin onto the pitch after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put Arsenal ahead.

The Gunners ran out 4-2 winners in a memorable meeting at the Emirates Stadium, with Metropolitan Police afterwards confirming there were seven arrests made.

British media are reporting one of those arrests came after a banana skin was hurled from the away end as Aubameyang celebrated scoring an early penalty in front of the Tottenham fans.

There were also six arrests for public order offences — at least two of which are believed to be Arsenal supporters who lit smoke canisters during the match.

“Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban,” a Tottenham spokesman said.

Aubameyang had opened the scoring before an Eric Dier header and a Harry Kane spot-kick sent Spurs in ahead at half-time.

The Gabon forward went on to equalise, with Arsenal wrapping up the points through Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira strikes.

The unrest was not restricted to the stands as the two sets of players had to be separated following Dier’s equaliser.

The England midfielder celebrated by putting his finger to his lips, with Arsenal substitute Stephan Lichtsteiner reacting angrily to the gesture and referee Mike Dean showing Dier a yellow card.

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino ran down the touchline to help calm matters, with Dier afterwards defending his own actions in the incident.

“I had my back to it all so I’m not too sure what happened,” he said of the scuffle.

“But this is football. It’s a derby. Football is all about emotion and I don’t understand how I can get a yellow card in that situation.

“It baffles me because if you take the emotion out of football you’re going to destroy the game for everyone.

“The ref said he gave me the yellow card because it was because of me that the whole thing started.

“If you watch it, we’re celebrating, I don’t leave the pitch at any point and some of their players that are on the bench come to us.

“Their players approached us. I don’t know what’s wrong with it. But it doesn’t matter. It wasn’t because of that we lost.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.