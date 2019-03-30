If anyone is really concerned that those in the upper echelons of the FAI are fretting over the widespread public criticism of the decision to give John Delaney the newly created post of executive vice chairman, fear not . . . there are signs that life is continuing as normal for the board and their recently removed chief executive.

At 6pm on Saturday, Delaney is due to be in Clounreask, Askeaton, Co Limerick where the headquarters of the local Desmond League is to be named Mick Hanley Park. Hanley, for the uninitiated, is a 76-year-old veteran of the league’s administration, 37 years its chairman, and since March 2017, a member of the FAI’s board of directors.