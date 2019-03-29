Latest Premier League weekend team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)



Fulham (19) v Manchester City (2), 12.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

American defender Tim Ream and Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri have missed the majority of training for Fulham this week due to the international break, and will now be assessed ahead of the Craven Cottage clash. Defender Alfie Mawson is still sidelined with a knee injury.

Manchester City have close to a fully-fit squad. Midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho, and defenders Vincent Kompany and Benjamin Mendy are back in training after spells on the sidelines while centre backs Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones have overcome knocks. Utility player Fabian Delph is still out while goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Achilles) is a long-term absentee.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Fulham L L L L L; Man City W W W W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 10; Sergio Aguero (Man City) 28

Match odds: H 18-1 A 1-7 D 15-2

Referee: Kevin Friend

Brighton (15) v Southampton (16)

Florin Andone faces a late fitness test. The Romania forward pulled out during the warm-up at Crystal Palace on March 9th due to the recurrence of a thigh problem. Attacking midfielder Pascal Gross, who has missed the last three Albion matches in all competitions, remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Danny Ings and Mario Lemina could be involved for Southampton. Striker Ings has been absent for almost two months because of a hamstring injury, while midfielder Lemina has not featured in 2019 due to an abdominal problem. Shane Long is unavailable to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after suffering injury against Tottenham three weeks ago, while fellow Ireland forward Michael Obafemi (hamstring) is out for the rest of the season.

Last season: Southampton 1 Brighton 1, Brighton 1 Southampton 1

Last five league matches: Brighton D L L W W; Southampton L L W L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Glenn Murray (Brighton) 13; Danny Ings (Southampton) 8

Match odds: H 31-20 A 21-10 D 2-1

Referee: Michael Oliver

Burnley (17) v Wolves (7)

Burnley are assessing winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who missed Iceland’s 4-0 loss to France on Monday and has been nursing a minor calf injury. Aaron Lennon is pushing to be involved again before the end of the season after knee surgery, but Steven Defour is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the campaign having undergone a calf operation. Ireland striker Jonathan Walters last week announced his retirement due to an Achilles problem sustained while on loan at Ipswich earlier this term.

Ryan Bennett is expected to be the only absentee for Wolves. The defender will complete a two-match Premier League ban after receiving his 10th yellow card of the season in the home win over Cardiff on March 2nd. Rui Patricio will return in goal after John Ruddy played in the FA Cup victory against Manchester United prior to the international break.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Burnley W L L L L; Wolves D D L W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Ashley Barnes & Chris Wood (Burnley) 10; Raul Jimenez (Wolves) 15

Match odds: H 21-10 A 29-20 D 21-10

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Crystal Palace (14) v Huddersfield (20)

Palace will check on Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who have both been receiving treatment on hamstring injuries. Bakary Sako is also available so Mamadou Sakho is the only definite absentee.

Huddersfield pair Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg are both back in contention. Skipper Schindler sat out the recent defeat at West Ham due to illness, while a rib injury sidelined Hogg for the last two matches. Fellow midfielder Danny Williams (knee) could make his first appearance since December, but Laurent Depoitre (foot), Isaac Mbenza (calf), Adama Diakhaby (hamstring) and Demeaco Duhaney (hip) remain unavailable. Jason Puncheon is unavailable to face his parent club.

Last season: Huddersfield 0 Crystal Palace 2, Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield 3

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace D W L W L; Huddersfield L W L L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace) 9; Karlan Grant & Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield) 3

Match odds: H 47-100 A 13-2 D 16-5

Referee: Lee Probert

Leicester (10) v Bournemouth (12)

Leicester defender Harry Maguire will serve a one-match ban after the centre back was sent off after only four minutes of his side’s win at Burnley prior to the international break. Wes Morgan is likely to replace Maguire, although Caglar Soyuncu is also an option.

Bournemouth will continue to monitor Junior Stanislas, Adam Smith and Dan Gosling. Winger Stanislas has missed the last six matches with a hip flexor problem, while midfielder Gosling (knee) has been out for three games and defender Smith also stepped up his recovery from a thigh strain over the international break.

Last season: Leicester 1 Bournemouth 1, Bournemouth 0 Leicester 0

Last five league matches: Leicester L W L W W; Bournemouth D L L W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 12; Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) 12

Match odds: H 5-6 A 10-3 D 27-10

Referee: Lee Mason

Manchester United (5) v Watford (8) – Live Sky Sports (Ireland only)

There are questions over the fitness of Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic, Romelu Lukaku, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial after they pulled out of playing in internationals. Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard, who went on a warm-weather training camp to Dubai, will be hoping to return, while Eric Bailly is a doubt and Victor Lindelof’s partner gave birth over the international break.

Jose Holebas will miss out for Watford because of an ankle injury. The Hornets have no injuries to report for the players involved in the recent international break. Tom Cleverley has a calf problem and his fitness is being monitored, but the midfielder is destined to miss out against his former club.

Last season: Man Utd 1 Watford 0, Watford 2 Man Utd 4

Last five league matches: Man Utd W D W W L; Watford W W L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 15; Troy Deeney (Watford) 9

Match odds: H 42-100 A 13-2 D 15-4

Referee: Stuart Attwell

West Ham (9) v Everton (11), 5.30pm – Live on BT Sport

Samir Nasri is a doubt for the Hammers due to a calf injury. Fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere is still out with an ankle problem but is due back in full training next week. Andy Carroll, Andriy Yarmolenko, Carlos Sanchez and Winston Reid remain sidelined.

Everton will be without centre half Yerry Mina. The Colombia defender suffered a hamstring injury playing for his country during the international break and faces several weeks out. Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes and Phil Jagielka are all in contention, however, while on-loan defender Kurt Zouma is available again after missing the Chelsea match against his parent club.

Last season: West Ham 3 Everton 1, Everton 4 West Ham 0

Last five league matches: West Ham W L W L W; Everton L W D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Felipe Anderson (West Ham) 9; Richarlison & Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) 13

Match odds: H 6-4 A 9-5 D 12-5

Referee: Paul Tierney

SUNDAY

Cardiff (18) v Chelsea (6), 2.05pm – Live on Sky Sports

Cardiff are without Callum Paterson, who damaged ankle ligaments playing for Scotland in their Euro 2020 qualifier in San Marino and will play no further part this season. Sol Bamba (knee ligaments) and Matthew Connolly (dislocated ankle) are also sidelined.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is expected to shake off a back issue in time for Chelsea’s trip to Wales. The midfielder missed out on England duty due to his injury but should be ready to return for the Premier League contest. Davide Zappacosta’s ankle problem will be assessed, as will Ethan Ampadu’s back concern.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Cardiff W L L L W; Chelsea L W W D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Sol Bamba, Victor Camarasa, Callum Paterson & Bobby Reid (Cardiff) 4; Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 16

Match odds: H 7-1 A 4-9 D 10-3

Referee: Craig Pawson

Liverpool (1) v Tottenham (3), 4.30pm – Live on Sky Sports

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has virtually a fully-fit squad. Long-term absentees Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have returned to full training with the squad but neither is ready for a match day yet. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri have also resumed training after recovering from injuries which forced them to withdraw from international duty with England and Switzerland.

England internationals Eric Dier and Harry Winks will be missing for Spurs. Dier picked up a hip injury playing last week while Winks has a groin problem suffered against Arsenal at the start of March. Right back Serge Aurier is also injured, having sustained a hamstring problem while playing for the Ivory Coast.

Last season: Liverpool 2 Tottenham 2, Tottenham 4 Liverpool 1

Last five league matches: Liverpool D W D W W; Tottenham W L L D L

Top scorers (all competitions): Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 20; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 24

Match odds: H 6-10 A 9-2 D 16-5

Referee: Martin Atkinson

MONDAY

Arsenal (4) v Newcastle (13), 8.0pm – Live on Sky Sports

Arsenal will be without the suspended Lucas Torreira. Aaron Ramsey is expected to be passed fit, having been troubled by his left thigh, as is Nacho Monreal, who has returned to training after hurting his right calf. Granit Xhaka also faces a late fitness test on a muscle injury but striker Danny Welbeck is out with an ankle injury, while knee issues continue to sideline Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding.

Fabian Schar will miss out for Newcastle through suspension. The central defender completes the second game of a two-match ban after reaching 10 bookings for the season, but would almost certainly have sat out anyway after being knocked unconscious in a clash of heads during Switzerland’s 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Georgia last Saturday. Skipper Jamaal Lascelles has recovered from the knee problem which kept him out of the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth last time out, leaving only Sean Longstaff (knee) on the sidelines.

Last season: Newcastle 2 Arsenal 1, Arsenal 1 Newcastle 0

Last five league matches: Arsenal W W W D W; Newcastle W W L W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 22; Salomon Rondon (Newcastle) 10

Match odds: H 4-11 A 8-1 D 19-5

Referee: Anthony Taylor