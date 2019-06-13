Australia fight back to beat Brazil as Marta scores landmark goal

Own goal from Monica completes comeback for the Matildas in Montpellier

Alanna Kennedy of Australia celebrates following her side’s victory over Brazil in the Women’s World Cup Group C match at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

Australia 3 Brazil 2

Australia came from two goals down to beat Brazil 3-2 in the women’s World Cup in Montpellier on Thursday, as an own goal from Monica capped a superb fightback and overshadowed a milestone goal for Marta.

Marta, 33, became the first player to score at five different World Cups as she put Brazil ahead from the penalty spot with a record-extending 16th World Cup goal before Cristiane doubled the lead.

Caitlin Foord reduced the arrears on the stroke of half-time before Chloe Logarzo equalised and Monica beat her own goalkeeper to hand Australia all three points.

Brazil and Australia both have three points in Group C as do Italy, who take on Jamaica on Friday after beating the Matildas in their opening match.

Marta opened the scoring after 27 minutes, converting from the spot after Leticia Santos was fouled in the area by Elise Kellond-Knight.

Marta had already scored at the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

Cristiane netted her fourth goal of the tournament with a 38th-minute header to double the tally but Foord gave Australia hope with a close-range finish.

Marta, who missed the opening game against Jamaica through injury, was replaced for the second half as coach Vadao looked to rest her, but the decision backfired as Brazil lost control.

Logarzo equalised with a long shot in the 58th minute, eight minutes before Monica’s headed own goal was confirmed after a VAR review.

