Matthijs de Ligt offered €340,000 a week deal by PSG

The Ajax captain, Matthijs de Ligt, has been offered a five-year deal worth €380,000 a week by Paris Saint-Germain and is now considering his options before making a decision on where he will play his club football next season.

The Ligue 1 club have made an offer of €70m (£62m) plus add-ons to Ajax for the 19-year-old. The Dutch club are willing to sell the central defender for that price but are waiting to hear which club the player would like to join.

De Ligt has had an outstanding season as Ajax reached the Champions League semi-finals and won the Dutch league and cup double. He was also part of the Netherlands team that reached the Nations League final, scoring with a thunderous header in the semi-final against England.

He is one of the most sought-after players in Europe this summer and has now received an offer from PSG to sign a five-year contract.

His agent, Mino Raiola, has held talks with the PSG sporting director, Leonardo, and De Ligt will now wait to see if other clubs – such as Barcelona, Manchester United or Liverpool – are interested in matching the deal on the table from the Ligue 1 side. - Guardian