Germany beat Spain to close in on next round at World Cup

Sara Daebritz scores the only goal of the game in Valenciennes

Germany’s Sara Daebritz celebrates after scoring their goal in the Women’s World Cup match against Spain at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Germany’s Sara Daebritz celebrates after scoring their goal in the Women’s World Cup match against Spain at Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

 

Germany 1 Spain 0

Sara Daebritz scored the only goal of the game as Germany beat Spain 1-0 in their women’s World Cup Group B match in Valenciennes to all but secure a spot in the next round.

The two-times champions, who beat China in their group opener, are on six points, with Spain in second on three. China and South Africa, who play each other on Thursday, have no points.

Spain had more possession, but Germany looked more dangerous despite missing the injured Dzsenifer Marozsan.

Daebritz grabbed the winner on the rebound in the 42nd minute to stretch Germany’s unbeaten run to 14 matches, the longest of any team in France.

The introduction of Germany’s 18-year-old Klara Bühl after the break instantly gave them more pace and options in attack as Spain gradually dropped deeper.

Germany play South Africa next while Spain take on China.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.