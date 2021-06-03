Andorra v Ireland: Troy Parrott named in attacking Irish team

Chiedozie Ogbene and Danny Mandroiu are on the bench and ready to make debuts

Troy Parrott will start for Ireland against Andorra. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Stephen Kenny has named an attacking side to play Andorra tonight with three strikers in the starting XI. Troy Parrott, after a difficult loan period with Ipswich Town, is up front alongside Ronan Curtis and James Collins.

Kenny has only selected three defenders in Matt Doherty, Dara O’Shea and John Egan with James McClean expected to offer a wide option.

Andrew Omobamdiele, the uncapped Norwich City teenager, is not in the match day squad but Chiedozie Ogbene has shaken off a groin problem and, along with Shamrock Rovers Danny Mandroiu, is in line for a debut off the bench.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher could also be capped this evening, but Rochdale’s Gavin Bazunu starts for the third consecutive fixture under Kenny.

Ireland: Gavin Bazunu; Matt Doherty, Dara O’Shea, John Egan; James McClean, Josh Cullen, Conor Hourihane, Jason Knight; Troy Parrott, Ronan Curtis, James Collins.

