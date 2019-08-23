Holders Dundalk do for Derry City yet again in the FAI Cup

Derry City 2 Dundalk 3 (aet, 2-2 after 90 mins)

Dundalk continue to hold the Indian Sign over Derry City having now knocked the Candystripes out of the FAI Cup for the third time in four years.

However, on Friday night it was supersub Georgie Kelly who saw his side into the quarter-final when he got his head to Daniel Cleary’s deep cross, the ball sneaking into the net at the far post in the 117th minute.

And that goal was a bitter pill to swallow for the City who had battled their way back into this game on two occasions to force extra time against the cup holders.

It was end to end action with both sides enjoying periods of superiority before Dundalk struck that late, late goal to secure a place in the last eight.

Closely contested from the kick-off, Derry got the rub of the green in the 13th minute when Dundalk could have broken the deadlock.

A low cross from Seán Murray saw Derry centre back Eoghan Toal fail to make contact with the ball when attempting to clear and when the chance was presented to a surprised Pat Hoban he failed to take advantage and Peter Cherrie spared Derry’s blushes.

Five minutes later it was Derry’s turn to threaten when Junior Ogedi- Uzokwe weaved his way into the danger area but when his shot was blocked, Michael McCrudden’s effort with the rebound lacked the necessary power.

Dundalk broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute and it was a goal the home side should have avoided.

Daniel Clearly lobbed the ball forward and with goalkeeper Cherrie having strayed off his goal-line, Daniel Kelly’s header bounced into the net.

A promising move involving Michael Duffy, Hoban and Jamie McGrath ended with the latter failing to hit the target from close range.

Following the change of ends Hoban had a shot saved as Derry started nervously. However McCrudden was presented with another great chance but he failed to get his head to Jamie McDonagh’s teasing cross.

Derry did equalise in the 51st minute after McCrudden and McDonagh and combined before the latter set Gregg Sloggett up and he drilled the ball beyond the reach of Gary Rogers.

That lead lasted less that one minute, Duffy floating over a corner to the near post where Hoban seemed to miss the ball before an alert Daniel Cleary smashed the ball high into the net to put the visitors back in the driving seat.

And it got worse for the Derry when they lost the services of Sloggert , the former UCD midfielder stretchered off with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Dundalk then finished the game on the front foot, Duffy having a shot saved by Rogers before Seán Gannon dragged the rebound across the face of goal.

In the 83rd minute Barry McNamee found McDonagh and his centre across the fact of goal was guided home by substitute Darren McCauley and noise levels at the Brandywell reached crescendo point.

Six minutes of extra-time were added and it was the home side on the front foot and when sub Ciaron Harkin headed the ball against the crossbar, Dundalk breathed a sigh of relief.

During extra time Cherrie pulled off a superb save to deny Seán Hoare following a corner while the hard-working McDonagh opted for power instead of placement when smashing his shot over the Dundalk crossbar.

DERRY CITY: Cherrie; Cole, Gilchrist, Toal, Coll; Sloggett (McNamee, 60), Gillespie (Harkin, 81 mins); McDonagh, Bruna (Malone, 100), Ogedi-Uzokwe ; McCrudden (McCauley, 60 mins).

DUNDALK: Rogers; Massey, Cleary, Hoare, Gannon; D. Kelly (Mountney, 57 mins) Shields, Murray (McEleney, 61 mins), Duffy; McGrath (Jarvis, 118 mins) ; Hoban (G Kelly, 120 mins).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

Galway 1 Cork City 0

Galway United are into the quarter-finals after a shock win over Cork City .

Neale Fenn looks set to take over at Cork City and he was at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night. But Conor Melody was the hero for the home side as Cork failed to hit a shot on target.

Cork could have taken the lead in the fifth minute but Mark O’Sullivan’s header from a Kevin O’Connor cross finished wide of Kevin Horgan’s right-hand post.

Galway worked their way into the game with Conor Barry and Melody providing and outlet up front.

The hosts looked more dangerous and Cork’s next real opportunity didn’t come until the 45th minute when Gearoid Morrissey blazed his shot over.

But two minutes later Stephen Christopher sent in a corner and Melody bundled home the finish to give the hosts the lead.

Melody and Higgins had a couple of chances to extend the lead after half-time as they held on.

GALWAY UNITED: K Horgan; Lynch, Brouder (Murphy, 85 mins), Walsh, Ludden; Higgins, Collins, Nugent (C Horgan, 82 mins), Christopher; Barry, Melody (Faherty, 84 mins).

CORK CITY: McNulty; C Horgan, McCarthy, Casey, Hurley; Coustrain (Griffin, 45 mins), Buckley, Morrissey, O’Connor (Sheppard, 31 mins); O’Sullivan, Stokes (O’Brien Whitmarsh, 75 mins) .

Referee: Robert Rogers (Dublin).

UCD 3 St Patrick’s Athletic 1

New manager Maciej Tarnogrodzki worked the oracle from the start as UCD stunned St Patrick’s Athletic to cruise into the quarter-finals of the FAI Cup.

Their 10-1 tanking at Bohemians last week brought previous boss Collie O’Neill’s time at bottom-of-the-table UCD to an end.

But his former players, under the guidance of promoted under-19s coach Tarnogrodzki, redeemed themselves here with this rousing display against a disjointed St Pat’s.

Despite a bright start, St Pat’s were stunned to find themselves two goals down midway through the first half.

The visitors’ defence stood indicted for the first on 21 minutes as Liam Kerrigan’s corner was headed home by Yoyo Mahdy.

Six minutes later Richie O’Farrell threaded a ball through for Kerrigan to calmly sweep his shot past Brendan Clarke.

Shocking defending a minute into the second half gifted UCD their third goal.

Ciarán Kelly miscontrolled the ball with Kerrigan pouncing to shoot home his second of the night.

In a late rally, Conor Clifford got a goal back for St Pat’s on 81 minutes before Gavin Sheridan made a fine save from Glen McAuley.

The only blot on the night for UCD was the 90th-minute sending off of midfielder Jack Keaney for a second booking.

UCD: Sheridan; Tobin, Scales, Boore, Farrell; Kerrigan (Byrne, 77 mins), Keaney, Keane, McClelland (McEvoy, 90+2 mins); O’Farrell; Mahdy.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: B Clarke; Desmond, Webster, Kelly, Bermingham (Toner, 52 mins); Coleman (Shaw, 64 mins), Clifford, Markey; D Clarke, Hale (Walker, 52 mins), McAuley.

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).

Attendance: 585

Bohemians 1 Longford Town 1 (aet, 0-0 after 90 mins – Bohemians win 5-4 on penalties)

Andre Wright and James Talbot stood up to the mark at Dalymount Park to give Bohemians a dramatic penalty shootout triumph over Longford Town.

Following Wright’s composed strike to offer the hosts a 5-4 lead in sudden death, Talbot pulled off an expert stop from opposite number Lee Steacy to seal Bohs’ passage into the last eight of the competition.

While Neale Fenn’s departure wasn’t officially announced prior to kick-off, Daire Doyle assumed temporary charge of the visitors for their trip to north Dublin.

Longford goalkeeper Steacy had a previous spell with the Gypsies and he came to the rescue of his current employers with a superb save from Danny Grant in the second period of normal time. The visitors came agonisingly close to sealing a famous win on 82 minutes, but Sam Verdon’s penalty rebounded off the woodwork.

The hosts finally opened the scoring through Andre Wright’s close-range finish in the first minute of extra-time, only for Longford to immediately respond with an outstanding Jack Doherty strike.

Neither team could carve a winner in the remaining minutes of additional time, though, and it took a nerve-wracking spot-kick showdown to eventually determine the outcome of a compelling contest.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Finnerty, Cornwall, Leahy; Levingston, Buckley (Ward, 75 mins); Wade-Slater, Mandroiu, Grant (Tierney, 79 mins); Wright.

LONGFORD TOWN: Steacy; Elworthy, McDonnell, Kenna, Breslin; Zambra (Chambers, 102 mins), Dervin, Byrne; Grimes (Hopkins, 72 mins), Verdon, Dobbs (Doherty, 86 mins).

Referee: Paul Tuite (Dublin).