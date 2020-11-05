Harry Kane scores 200th goal for Tottenham in win over Ludogorets

Ludogorets 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3

Harry Kane continued on his path to becoming Tottenham’s greatest ever goalscorer as he notched his 200th for the club in a 3-1 Europa League win against Ludogorets.

The 27-year-old joined Jimmy Greaves and Bobby Smith in Spurs’ 200 club in just his 300th game and if he keeps going at this rate he will not need too long to surpass Greaves’s all-time record of 266 goals.

His first-half header in Bulgaria was his 12th goal of the season in all competitions in only his 13th game.

Kane is not all about scoring these days, though, and he produced his 10th assist of the campaign when teeing-up Lucas Moura before getting the second half off with Sunday’s Premier League game against West Brom – where Spurs can go top – in mind.

Claudiu Keseru threatened to make it another uncomfortable evening for Spurs following their defeat against Royal Antwerp last week, but Giovani Lo Celso’s goal just after the hour made the game safe.

The win, where Gareth Bale continued to improve, helps them get a grip back on Group J and with the reverse game against Ludogorets – the weakest team in the group – they should have no problems progressing.

Benfica 3 Rangers 3

Alfredo Morelos wrote his name into the Rangers record books but his 22nd European goal was not enough to daze 10-man Benfica after a 3-3 draw at the Estadio da Luz.

The Colombian was celebrating as he put Steven Gerrard’s team 3-1 up in Lisbon, moving him past the club benchmark previously set by Ibrox great Ally McCoist.

But Gers switched off in the final 13 minutes and paid the price as Rafa Silva netted before substitute Darwin Nunez fired home an injury-time equaliser.

Rangers fell behind just 60 seconds in when Connor Goldson put through his own net, but the game looked to have turned dramatically in their favour when former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was sent off.

Gerrard watched with delight as his team grabbed a quick-fire double thanks to Diogo Goncalves’s own goal and a Glen Kamara strike, with Morelos adding his record-breaking third just after the break.

But despite letting slip a win which would have been Benfica’s first ever Europa League defeat at home, Rangers remain well placed to reach the last 16, sitting level with the Portuguese giants at the top of Group D on seven points.