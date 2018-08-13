FAI Cup draw: Cork to welcome Maynooth University Town

Derry City will take on St Pat’s in the only all-Premier Division clash of the second round
Cork City manager John Caulfield will lead his team into a meeting with Maynooth University Town in the second round of the FAI Cup. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Defending FAI Cup champions Cork City will welcome non-league side Maynooth University Town to Turner’s Cross in the second round of the FAI Cup.

John Caulfield’s side drew their second non-league opponents of the competition after they saw off Home Farm in the first round while Maynooth beat Leeds 2-0.

Derry City will take on St Patrick’s Athletic at the Brandywell in what could be the standout tie of the second round after the Candystripes set a record with their 12-2 win over Blarney on Saturday.

Bohemians will travel to Galway while an all-First Division clash sees Shelbourne meet Longford Town.

Drogheda United have been rewarded for their surprise win over Shamrock Rovers with a home tie against Waterford while CIE Ranch take on UCD after they beat Dublin Bus in the ‘ElTraffico’ derby.

All ties will be played the weekend ending August 26th.

FAI Cup second round draw

CIE Ranch v UCD

Galway United v Bohemians

Derry City v St Patrick’s Athletic

Dundalk v Finn Harps

Cork City v Maynooth University Town

Drogheda United v Waterford

Limerick v Cabinteely

Longford Town v Shelbourne

