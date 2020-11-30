Wolves’ Raúl Jiménez undergoes surgery on fractured skull

Mexican forward was stretchered off at the Emirates after clash with David Luiz

Raul Jimenez has undergone surgery on a fractured skull after a collision with David Luiz during Wolves’ win over Arsenal. Photograph: John Walton/EPA

Raul Jimenez has undergone surgery on a fractured skull after a collision with David Luiz during Wolves’ win over Arsenal. Photograph: John Walton/EPA

 

Wolves striker Raúl Jiménez has undergone surgery on a fractured skull.

The Mexican received lengthy treatment on the pitch after a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday before being taken to hospital.

Wolves released an update on Jiménez’s condition on Monday morning, saying on their official website: “Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital.

“He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.

“The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help.

“The club ask that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course.”

The seriousness of the first-half clash during Wolves’ 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium was immediately clear from the reaction of both sets of players and Jiménez was given oxygen before being carried off.

Arsenal have faced criticism for allowing Luiz to play on with a bandaged head only to withdraw him at half-time, although the club insist protocol was followed.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports after the match: “You start hearing code red. It’s serious. It was a bad moment for everybody. You see panic in their (the medical staff’s) eyes and you start thinking how is he?”

Defender Conor Coady was closest to the clash, and said: “I jumped with him and you hear it, and as they dropped... obviously he was on his side and I think it was important we kept him on his side.

“It’s something we never want to see, with one of our team-mates or with

anybody.“

Jiménez joined Wolves, initially on loan, from Benfica in the summer of 2018 and has scored 44 goals in all competitions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.