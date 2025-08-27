Finn Azaz signs for Southampton on £15m deal

Finn Azaz celebrates scoring for Middlesbrough during their Championship game against Norwich on Saturday. Photograph: Chris Radburn/PA

Republic of Ireland international Finn Azaz has signed for Championship side Southampton, leaving Middlesbrough on a reported £15 million deal.

The sum is understood to be made up of an initial £12 million fee plus £3 million in add-ons.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Middlesbrough at the start of 2024, scoring 17 goals in 67 appearances.

The latest of those scores came on Saturday when Azaz bagged the opening goal in Middlesbrough’s 2-1 away win over Norwich.

Southampton are currently 10th in the Championship while Middlesbrough sit second.