Soccer

Finn Azaz signs for Southampton on £15m deal

Republic of Ireland international joined Middlesbrough last year

Finn Azaz celebrates scoring for Middlesbrough during their Championship game against Norwich on Saturday. Photograph: Chris Radburn/PA
Finn Azaz celebrates scoring for Middlesbrough during their Championship game against Norwich on Saturday. Photograph: Chris Radburn/PA
Wed Aug 27 2025 - 17:42

Republic of Ireland international Finn Azaz has signed for Championship side Southampton, leaving Middlesbrough on a reported £15 million deal.

The sum is understood to be made up of an initial £12 million fee plus £3 million in add-ons.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined Middlesbrough at the start of 2024, scoring 17 goals in 67 appearances.

The latest of those scores came on Saturday when Azaz bagged the opening goal in Middlesbrough’s 2-1 away win over Norwich.

READ MORE

Athlone suffer 3-1 defeat to Breidablik to end Champions League hopes

Up to 70 jobs to go as part of FAI ‘transformation programme’

Heimir Hallgrímsson says Séamus Coleman still has Ireland future ‘once he starts playing’

Clash with Icelandic champions is biggest test of Athlone Town’s success-laden journey to date

Southampton are currently 10th in the Championship while Middlesbrough sit second.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone