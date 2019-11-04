West Brom go back to the top of the Championship with win at Stoke

Matt Phillips and Hal Robson-Kanu on target as Baggies make it five unbeaten

Matt Phillips scores West Brom’s first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match against Stoke City. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Stoke City 0 West Brom 2

Matt Phillips and substitute Hal Robson-Kanu fired West Brom back to the top of the Championship as struggling Stoke remain rooted to the bottom after a disappointing 2-0 defeat.

Midfielder Phillips’s sixth goal of the season gave the Baggies a sixth-minute lead and Robson-Kanu’s second-half penalty ensured they comfortably avoided an upset at the bet365 Stadium and leap-frogged Preston at the summit.

Scotland international Phillips was never going to miss from close-range for his second goal in as many games as Slaven Bilic’s promotion-hungry side stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

And Robson-Kanu’s third goal in four matches inflicted an 11th defeat in 15 games on Stoke who, only three days ago, sacked manager Nathan Jones after a miserable start to the season. They are now six points adrift of safety.

