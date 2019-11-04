All-island football group to broaden league formats under consideration

The group behind proposals for an all-island football league will broaden the formats under consideration after concerns pointed out during consultations with stakeholders.

Last week the Irish Football Association said it will not sanction any of its clubs to participate in an all-island league, but in statement released on Monday night, the All -Island League Advocacy Group confirmed that it will continue its work. Among the concerns pointed out to the group are the retention of places in European competitions, and funding from Uefa.

They will continue to work with Dutch sports consultancy Hypercube, who are in the process of gathering data and opinions from clubs, TV companies and supporters over the coming months.

“Our financial projections are based on sincere and promising discussions with broadcasters, sponsors and other stakeholders, but of course nothing is certain until a format is agreed and a deal is signed subject to FA approvals, removing the need for a leap of faith on the part of the clubs or FAs,” the statement read.

“Growing the Football Economy through regular cross-border competition gives clubs both large and small a better chance of keeping their brightest stars at home for longer, helping our clubs qualify regularly for European group stage competition, which will entice our mature stars home sooner, and ultimately strengthen the player pool for the two national teams. On this note, it is encouraging to see the two FAs openness to cross-border competition.”

The group also described their recent meeting with clubs with clubs as positive.

“The consensus was that clubs wish to hear more,” continued the statement. “Accordingly, we plan to continue with the roadmap we have outlined, namely in respect of our engagement with Hypercube and the relevant football stakeholders, and at all times we welcome the input of the two Football Associations.”