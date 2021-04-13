Solskjaer’s son has the appetite for a go at Mourinho

United manager had criticised Spurs attacker Son Heung-min for exaggerating a blow to his face

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Spurs manager José Mourinho hitting fists with the officials after United’s 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Spurs manager José Mourinho hitting fists with the officials after United’s 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP

 

The son of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has weighed in on his father’s spat with Tottenham Hotspur boss José Mourinho after the Norwegian coach said he wouldn’t feed his son if he simulated an injury.

The row erupted following Sunday’s 3-1 win in the Premier League for United when Solskjaer senior criticised Spurs attacker Son Heung-min for exaggerating a blow to the face.

United had a goal disallowed after Son appeared to be struck by Scott McTominay in the build-up, with Solskjaer saying afterwards that if his son, who plays for Kristiansund in his native Norway, went down the way Son did he wouldn’t feed him.

That prompted an angry response from Mourinho, who said that Son’s dad was a better father than Solskjaer, but Noah came to his father’s defence in Tidens Krav, a local newspaper in Kristiansund.

“I always get fed, I can assure you of that,” the 20-year-old midfielder told the paper with a smile, adding that his Norwegian team mates had teased him over the incident when he arrived for training on Monday, asking if he’d had breakfast.

“I have never lain down the way Son did. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost,” he said.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.