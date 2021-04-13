Florentino Perez re-elected as Real Madrid president

Florentino Perez has been re-elected as Real Madrid president for a sixth term.

Perez, 74, was unopposed in the election, which was called last week and declared him winner on Tuesday.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “The ceremony to declare Florentino Perez as president of Real Madrid and its board of directors took place (on Tuesday) morning at Real Madrid City.”

The club added: “Florentino Perez is now facing his sixth term as president of Real Madrid, until 2025.”

Perez has served as president for 12 consecutive years since taking over from Ramon Calderon in June 2009 and also held the post from 2000 to 2006.

Under Perez, Madrid have won 26 major football titles, including their 10th Champions League crown in 2014, and 21 basketball titles.

Madrid also confirmed on Tuesday that captain Sergio Ramos had contracted coronavirus.

“Real Madrid C. F. informs that our player, Sergio Ramos, has tested positive in the last Covid-19 test that he has taken,” the club said on their website.

Ramos is currently sidelined with a calf injury, which forced him to miss last week’s 3-1 win against Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The return leg at Anfield is on Wednesday.

Fellow centre-back Raphael Varane also missed the first leg after testing positive for coronavirus.