Liverpool condemn online racist abuse of Alexander-Arnold and Keita

Duo were targeted in the wake of Tuesday’s Champions League defeat to Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold was racially abused online in the wake of Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/Getty/AFP

Liverpool have called for “the strongest possible preventative measures” to be taken over racist abuse on social media after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Naby Keita were targeted.

Reds defender Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Keita were both sent monkey emojis in the comments section on Instagram posts published prior to Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss at Real Madrid.

Liverpool said in a statement on Wednesday: “Once again we are sadly discussing abhorrent racial abuse the morning after a football game. It is utterly unacceptable and it has to stop.

“LFC condemns all forms of discrimination and we continue to work with our inclusion partners through our Red Together initiative to campaign against it.

“As a club, we will offer our players any and all support that they may require. We will also work with the relevant authorities to identify and, if possible, prosecute those responsible.

“We know that this will not be enough until the strongest possible preventative measures are taken by social media platforms and the regulatory bodies which govern them.

“The current situation cannot be allowed to continue and it is incumbent on all of us to ensure that it does not.”

