Robbie Brady a fitness concern for Burnley with bruised ribs

22-year-old Ireland defender Jimmy Dunne reflects on Sunday’s Premier League debut

Robbie Brady will miss Burnley’s League Cup clash with Millwall due to bruised ribs. Photograph: John Super/EPA

Robbie Brady will miss Burnley’s League Cup clash with Millwall due to bruised ribs. Photograph: John Super/EPA

 

Robbie Brady looks set to miss Burnley’s League Cup game at Millwall on Wednesday after aggravating a rib injury against Leicester on Sunday evening. The seriousness of the problem was being assessed on Monday but he is regarded as doubtful at this stage for the Premier League visit of Southampton on Saturday.

There was no immediate suggestion from Sean Dyche that the injury might affect the availability of the Dubliner, who was replaced 40 minutes into Sunday’s 4-2 defeat, for Ireland’s games in the next international window.

Clearly, though, another spell on the sidelines for the 28-year-old in advance of the Euro 2020 play-off game in Slovakia and National League matches against Wales and Finland would be of concern to Ireland manager Stephen Kenny who brought Brady on to good effect in Bulgaria then started him at home to Finland. The Burnley boss suggests that is when the player first sustained the injury.

It would also be a blow to Brady, who has had more than his share of injury setbacks over the past couple of seasons.

“We think it’s bruised ribs and they can be sore,” said Dyche, immediately after Sunday’s game. “He’s been carrying it since being away with the national side, and unfortunately got a bang on it again tonight. It’s a shame for him because he’s had a tough one with injuries, so we’ll see how that settles down, but it’s another challenge.”

Despite the defeat, Dundalk-born Jimmy Dunne had a better night on Sunday as he marked his Premier League debut with a headed goal in the second half.

The 22-year-old, who has previously been called into extended Ireland squads by both Martin O’Neill and Mick McCarthy, made his first senior appearance for Burnley in the League Cup last week and with centre backs Ben Mee and James Tarkowski both injured, kept his place for the Leicester game.

“I was delighted enough as it was to get a starting place,” said the Irish defender, who has more 80 senior games under his belt from various loan spells away over the past three years. “To get a goal is overwhelming, in some ways. The result didn’t go as planned but there’s lots to take away from it and lots to learn.

“The day before the cup game (against Sheffield United, which Burnley won on penalties) I found out I was playing and in the build-up to this game I found, through the work we were doing. I settled my head to prepare myself, get the basics right and work hard in the week.

“I’m very lucky to have the experienced players around me at the club who often talk to me and lead me through it, so I’m very fortunate to have that. It’s difficult for young players and probably especially for defenders to get opportunities at this level so you have to take them when they come.

“The squad is tight a bit at the minute with injuries and lack of numbers,” he acknowledged, “but that does provide opportunities for me to get in there and show what I’m made of.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.