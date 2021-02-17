Referee squares up to Alan Judge during Ipswich stalemate

Referee Darren Drysdale was involved in an apparent confrontation with Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge in a League One match on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the closing stages of Ipswich’s goalless draw against Northampton at Portman Road.

After Ireland midfielder Judge had been given a yellow card, the Ipswich player approached the referee.

Referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to Alan Judge before booking the Ipswich player in their goalless draw against Northampton this evening. pic.twitter.com/ZexMTxYIx7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 16, 2021

A confrontation between the two briefly ensued, with Drysdale appearing to move his head towards Judge, before Ipswich’s Flynn Downes and Jack Lankester and Northampton defender Lloyd Jones stepped in and calmed the situation.

There was a red card shortly afterwards, with Downes picking up a second yellow card.

19-year-old Ireland striker Troy Parrott, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, played the full 90 minutes of the stalemate.