FA Cup Draw: Man United face a trip to Leicester

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The draw for the last eight of the competition also handed Manchester United a trip to Leicester in another mouth-watering tie.

Southampton’s reward for their victory over Wolves on Thursday was an away tie along the south coast at Championship side Bournemouth.

The final tie saw the winners of Thursday’s late game between Barnsley and Chelsea drawn at home to Sheffield United.

FA Cup quarter-finals draw

Everton v Manchester City

Bournemouth v Southampton

Leicester City v Manchester United

Barnsley/Chelsea v Sheffield United

Ties to be played weekend of 20 March