FA Cup Draw: Man United face a trip to Leicester
Manchester City take on Everton in another all-Premier League meeting
Bruno Fernandes scored the winner for Manchester United against Liverpool in the last round. Photo: Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images
Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to Everton in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
The draw for the last eight of the competition also handed Manchester United a trip to Leicester in another mouth-watering tie.
Southampton’s reward for their victory over Wolves on Thursday was an away tie along the south coast at Championship side Bournemouth.
The final tie saw the winners of Thursday’s late game between Barnsley and Chelsea drawn at home to Sheffield United.
FA Cup quarter-finals draw
Everton v Manchester City
Bournemouth v Southampton
Leicester City v Manchester United
Barnsley/Chelsea v Sheffield United
Ties to be played weekend of 20 March