Kate O’Connor sits in fourth after long jump, keeping medal hopes alive at World Championships

Kate O'Connor competes in the long jump element of the women's heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Photograph: PA

Kate O’Connor has kept herself firmly in the medal hunt on day two of the heptathlon at the World Championships in Tokyo, sitting in fourth place after the long jump, with two of her best events still to come.

The Dundalk athlete had been sitting in the silver medal position overnight, before taking on the long jump in Saturday’s morning session. Not one of her strongest events, she produced a best jump of 6.22m, which earned her 918 points.

That moved her up to 4,824 points, already 191 points up on where she was at this stage when setting her Irish record (6,497 points) back in July. O’Connor fouled her first attempt and jumped 6.17m in the second, before improving further in her final attempt.

Anna Hall from the US continues to lead the way on 5,041 points, with her US team-mate Taliyah Brooks moving into second, on 4,930 points, with Britain’s defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson now third on 4,874.

Kate O’Connor in action in the women’s heptathlon long jump at the World Athletics Championships. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“I’m pretty happy with that,” said O’Connor. “Solid is the word I would use, it wasn’t great, but it wasn’t too bad. I think I had a really good first jump and I just broke slightly. My run up was a little bit all over the place but to get a half decent jump in, I’m happy.

“The nerves go from zero to 100. If you foul on the second you’re in a pickle. It was really important to get that second jump in and then it was nice to get a couple of extra centimetres in the third. I’m looking forward to this evening.”

O’Connor will be back in action at 11am (Irish time) in the javelin, which is one of her strongest events. She will then close out her seven events with the 800m at 1:11pm.

Cian McPhillips and the women’s 4x400m relay team are also competing in the penultimate session. McPhillips goes in the men’s 800m final at 2:22pm, having became the first Irishman to reach a final of a global outdoor championship in this event.

The women’s relay will look to seal a place in their final when they race in heat two at 12:11pm.

