Europe

Poland scrambles aircraft after Russia launches strikes on Ukraine

Russia hits Ukraine with nearly 600 drones and 40 missiles, killing three and injuring dozens

A French Rafale fighter jet takes off during a joint mission with Polish F16s at an air base in Minsk Mazowiecki on September 17th. Photograph: Thibaud Moritz/Getty Images
Sat Sept 20 2025 - 08:00

Polish and allied aircraft were deployed early on Saturday to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland, armed forces of the Nato-member country said.

“Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness,” the operational command said in a post on X.

At 0340 GMT, nearly all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.

Shortly after 0500 GMT, Polish and allied air forces ended the operation as air strikes by the Russian Federation against Ukraine were ceased, the Polish command said, adding that the actions were “preventative and aimed at securing airspace in areas adjacent to the threatened area”.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russia launched a major drone and missile attack on Ukraine overnight, killing three people and injuring dozens.

In a statement on the Telegram app, Mr Zelenskiy said Russia launched about 580 drones and 40 missiles targeting Ukraine’s infrastructure, civilian production companies, and residential areas in different regions across the country. – Reuters

