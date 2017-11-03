Premier League weekend team news

SATURDAY (3pm unless stated)



Stoke (14) v Leicester (11), 12.30pm – Live Sky Sports

Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross is an injury doubt for the visit of Leicester but manager Mark Hughes is hopeful the defender will recover from a thigh injury in time. Bruno Martins Indi is on hand to deputise. Geoff Cameron is not ready to return after a concussion but Peter Crouch and Glen Johnson are both available.

Leicester are waiting to see if left back Ben Chilwell will recover from a minor knee knock in time. Robert Huth (knee) continues to sit out while midfielder Matty James is also troubled by an Achilles problem ahead of Claude Puel’s second game in charge. Adrien Silva will remain unregistered until January.

Last season: Leicester 2 Stoke 0, Stoke 2 Leicester 2

Last five league matches: Stoke L W L L W; Leicester L D D W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Peter Crouch & Mame Diouf (Stoke) 3; Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 6

Match odds: H 6-4 D 23-10 A 9-5

Referee: Robert Madley

Huddersfield (13) v West Brom (15)

Huddersfield winger Rajiv van La Parra is available after recovering from a groin strain. He was withdrawn from last week’s defeat at Liverpool as a precaution but has recovered. Michael Hefele (Achilles), Kasey Palmer (hamstring), Philip Billing (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) all remain sidelined.

West Brom midfielder Oliver Burke is fit after a hamstring injury. The £15 million summer buy has made just two appearances this season due to the persistent problem. James Morrison has seen a specialist in the Netherlands as he continues to battle an Achilles issue and is not expected to return until after the international break, while Craig Dawson is out for up to eight weeks with a knee injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Huddersfield D L L W L; West Brom L D D L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Steve Mounie, Aaron Mooy & Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield) 2; Jay Rodriguez (West Brom) 3

Match odds: H 9-5 D 19-10 A 2-1

Referee: Roger East

Newcastle (9) v AFC Bournemouth (19), Live Sky Sports

Newcastle midfielder Mikel Merino is out because of a back injury and will be sidelined for a couple of weeks. Fellow midfielder Isaac Hayden has recovered from a minor calf problem, while full back Paul Dummett is back in training after a hamstring injury, but not yet available for selection.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will be without Benik Afobe (thigh) and Junior Stanislas (groin) for the trip to Newcastle. The duo were forced off in the defeat to Chelsea last weekend. Striker Callum Wilson will be looking to make his first league start in more than a year following a serious knee injury.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Newcastle L D D W L; AFC Bournemouth L D L W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Mato Joselu, Aleksandar Mitrovic & Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle) 2; Andrew Surman & Joshua King (AFC Bournemouth) 2

Match odds: H 19-20 D 5-2 A 14-5

Referee: Paul Tierney

Southampton (10) v Burnley (7)

Mario Lemina will be Southampton’s only absentee as the Gabon international midfielder remains sidelined with the ankle injury which kept him out of last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Brighton. Winger Nathan Redmond and forward Shane Long are among the players pushing for starts after being named as substitutes against the Seagulls.

Burnley striker Chris Wood may have to settle for a place on the bench. The New Zealand international is recovering well from a hamstring injury but may not be risked from the start, while Steven Defour (groin) is in a similar position after coming off against Newcastle. Nahki Wells (foot) should keep his spot on the bench, but Jon Walters, Dean Marney (both knee) and Tom Heaton (shoulder) remain out.

Last season: Burnley 1 Southampton 0, Southampton 3 Burnley 1

Last five league matches: Southampton L L D W D; Burnley D W D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) 3; Chris Wood (Burnley) 5

Match odds: H 4-6 D 13-5 A 9-2

Referee: Lee Probert

Swansea (17) v Brighton (12)

Swansea will make a late call on whether striker Wilfried Bony rejoins the squad. Summer signing Bony has not featured since the end of September because of a hamstring injury. Leon Britton (illness), Martin Olsson (hamstring) and Renato Sanches (thigh) remain out but should return after the international break.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has no fresh injury concerns. Midfielder Beram Kayal (broken leg) and striker Sam Baldock (calf surgery) are in contention to make their first-team returns. Steve Sidwell is the only absentee as he continues his recovery from a back problem.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Swansea L L W L L; Brighton W L D W D

Top scorers (all competitions): Tammy Abraham (Swansea) 5; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 3

Match odds: H 6-5 D 21-10 A 5-2

Referee: Mike Dean

West Ham (16) v Liverpool (6), 5.30pm, Live BT Sport 1

West Ham winger Michail Antonio misses out with a hamstring problem. The Hammers are also short in defence with Pablo Zabaleta suspended and Sam Byram, Jose Fonte and James Collins injured. But Aaron Cresswell has shaken off the dead leg which forced him off at half-time against Crystal Palace and fellow defender Winston Reid should be fit after missing out at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be in line for a surprise recall as his return from a hamstring injury is a fortnight ahead of schedule. Jürgen Klopp will make late decisions on midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum (ankle) and defender Dejan Lovren (thigh) but playmaker Philippe Coutinho (adductor) is definitely out.

Last season: West Ham 0 Liverpool 4, Liverpool 2 West Ham 2

Last five league matches: West Ham L W D L D; Liverpool W D D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Andre Ayew (West Ham) 5; Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 10

Match odds: H 4-1 D 16-5 A 8-13

Referee: Neil Swarbrick

SUNDAY

Tottenham Hotspur (3) v Crystal Palace (20), 12pm, Live BT Sport 1

Tottenham will be without Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld after they sustained respective groin and hamstring injuries against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Harry Kane came through the match unscathed after shaking off his own hamstring problem. Erik Lamela (hips) is not yet ready to return while Victor Wanyama also remains out with a knee injury.

Mamadou Sakho and James McArthur will both be in contention for Crystal Palace. Defender Sakho and midfielder McArthur both returned to training following their respective calf and ankle injuries. Patrick Van Aanholt is a doubt because of a hamstring injury. Chung Yong Lee (hamstring) has been ruled out and the game will come too soon for striker Christian Benteke (knee).

Last season: Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham 1, Tottenham 1 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Tottenham W W W W L; Crystal Palace L L W L D

Top scorers (all competitions): Harry Kane (Tottenham) 13; James McArthur, Bakary Sako & Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 2

Match odds: H 1-4 D 5-1 A 10-1

Referee: Kevin Friend

Mancester City (1) v Arsenal (5), 2.15pm, Live Sky Sports

Manchester City have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the Arsenal clash. Captain Vincent Kompany remains on the sidelines with a calf injury, but manager Pep Guardiola hopes to have him back in training after the international break. Left back Benjamin Mendy is the only other senior absentee with a long-term knee injury.

Arsenal will hope Sead Kolasinac overcomes a hip injury after he limped out of the win over Swansea. Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Özil and Alexandre Lacazette are in line to return, although Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Santi Cazorla (ankle), Calum Chambers (hip), Danny Welbeck and David Ospina (both groin) remain sidelined.

Last season: Arsenal 2 Man City 2, Man City 2 Arsenal 1

Last five league matches: Man City W W W W W; Arsenal W W L W W

Top scorers (all competitions): Raheem Sterling (Man City) 10; Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) 5

Match odds: H 4-9 D 19-5 A 11-2

Referee: Michael Oliver

Chelsea (4) v Manchester United (2), 4.30pm – Live Sky Sports

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante will be given every chance to return from a hamstring injury and he could be joined by former Leicester team-mate Danny Drinkwater, who could make his first Premier League start for the club. Right wing back Victor Moses (hamstring) is the only definite absentee.

Paul Pogba, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo look set to remain on the sidelines. Manchester United were without the five players for Tuesday’s Champions League win over Benfica while Jesse Lingard picked up a back problem and was substituted at half-time.

Last season: Man Utd 2 Chelsea 0, Chelsea 4 Man Utd 0

Last five league matches: Chelsea W L L W W; Man Utd W W D L W

Top scorers (all competitions): Michy Batshuayi & Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) 7; Romelu Lukaku (Man Utd) 11

Match odds: H 7-5 D 11-5 A 2-1

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Everton (18) v Watford (8), 4.30pm

Defender Michael Keane is expected to recover from a foot problem but Everton will be without Cuco Martina, who has been given the all-clear after taking a bang to the head and neck during Everton’s Europa League loss to Lyon but is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks as a precaution. Wayne Rooney, Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka all return to the squad after being rested for the trip to France, as does Oumar Niasse, who is ineligible for European fixtures.

Watford captain Troy Deeney begins his three-match ban after admitting a charge of violent conduct. Playmaker Roberto Pereyra misses out with a hamstring niggle, while defenders Sebastian Prodl (thigh) and Younes Kaboul (hamstring) are still sidelined, but boss Marco Silva hopes the duo, who have been out since early September, will return after the international break.

Last season: Everton 1 Watford 0, Watford 3 Everton 2

Last five league matches: Everton W L D L L; Watford W D W L L

Top scorers (all competitions): Wayne Rooney (Everton) 5; Richarlison (Watford) 6

Match odds: H 21-20 D 12-5 A 13-5

Referee: Graham Scott