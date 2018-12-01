Premier League round-up: Duffy helps Brighton take the points

Huddersfield 1 Brighton 2

Florin Andone’s first goal in English football earned Brighton a 2-1 win at Huddersfield and their first in four Premier League matches.

Romania striker Andone, signed from Deportivo La Coruna in the summer and making his first Premier League start, headed home a second-half winner.

Huddersfield, who played for the last hour with 10 men following the controversial dismissal of striker Steve Mounie, had stormed into a first-minute lead through Mathias Jorgensen.

Brighton equalised in first-half stoppage time through Shane Duffy’s towering header and made their numerical advantage tell in the second period.

Crystal Palace 2 Burnley 0

Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend celebrates scoring their second goal . Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Crystal Palace ended their eight-match winless streak with a dominant 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday as Burnley’s torrid campaign took another turn for the worse.

James McArthur scored Palace’s first goal from open play at home this season before Andros Townsend secured the win with a fine goal 12 minutes from time.

Sean Dyche’s side, now with just a single point from their last six outings, may have finished seventh last season, but the Clarets are a team devoid of confidence and, on the evidence of their display here, relegation would appear a distinct possibility.

Their woes should take nothing away from Palace, who built on their deserved point at Old Trafford last weekend with a win that provides Roy Hodgson’s side breathing space from the bottom three.

Leicester City 2 Watford 0

Leicester City’s Demarai Gray hits the goal post with a shot at goal. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters.

James Maddison’s sensational goal inspired Leicester to sink 10-man Watford. The midfielder’s first-half volley, finishing off a flowing break, sealed a 2-0 win for the hosts at the King Power Stadium.

It capped a turnaround for Maddison after he was sent off for diving in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Brighton. Jamie Vardy’s early penalty put the Foxes in control and, with Isaac Success and Andre Gray wasting Watford’s best chances, the Hornets were well beaten - having Etienne Capoue sent off late on.

The Foxes leapfrogged them in the table and now sit seventh with Watford - who have won just two of their last 10 games - slipping to 10th.

Newcastle Untied 0 West Ham Untied 3

N Salomon Rondon shoots during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Striker Javier Hernandez made the most of a rare start for West Ham United by scoring two clinical goals which helped the east London side to a 3-0 win at Newcastle.

The result, wrapped up with a late goal from Felipe Anderson, lifted West Ham to 13th place on 15 points from 14 games and ended Newcastle’s three-match winning streak as the Magpies, who have 12 points, slipped to 14th.

West Ham’s fast breaks had toothless Newcastle reeling all afternoon and livewire Mexico international Hernandez fired them ahead in the 11th minute with a sweeping close-range finish after a fine cross by Robert Snodgrass.

Hernandez and strike partner Marko Arnautovic continued to torment their markers after the break and the Mexican missed a pair of gilt-edged chances before they combined to devastating effect for the second goal in the 63rd.

Arnautovic superbly headed down a lofted West Ham clearance from their own half into Hernandez’s stride and the 30-year old made no mistake as he drove the ball past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka inside the near post.

Newcastle threw men forward in the closing stages but failed to create any chances and were caught cold again in stoppage time when Brazilian Felipe Anderson found time and space in the penalty area to bury his shot through Dubravka’s legs.