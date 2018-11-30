The weekend’s Premier League team news

Saturday (all kick-offs 3pm unless stated)

Crystal Palace (16) v Burnley (17)

Crystal Palace have a near fully-fit squad to choose from, with only Christian Benteke (knee) out of action. Connor Wickham and Scott Dann have returned to full training and could be considered following recent injuries.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson returns to the Burnley squad after illness. Both Ben Gibson and James Tarkowski played in a training game on Tuesday following hernia operations but Stephen Ward (knee) and Nick Pope (shoulder) are longer-term absentees.

Last season: Crystal Palace 1 Burnley 0, Burnley 1 Crystal Palace 0

Last five league matches: Crystal Palace L D L L D; Burnley L L L D L

Top scorers: Andros Townsend & Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) 3; Chris Wood, Sam Vokes & Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 3

Match odds: H 63-100 A 24-5 D 14-5

Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire)

Huddersfield (15) v Brighton (12)

Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen could return to the starting line-up following a one-match ban. Terence Kongolo is doubtful due to a leg knock and striker Laurent Depoitre is struggling with a groin problem.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh is still sidelined for Brighton with hamstring trouble. Midfielder Dale Stephens is suspended, but the Seagulls have no new concerns and a relatively injury-free squad.

Last season: Brighton 1 Huddersfield 1, Huddersfield 2 Brighton 0

Last five league matches: Huddersfield L L W D W; Brighton W W L L D

Top scorers: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield) 2; Glenn Murray (Brighton) 7

Match odds: H29-20 A 9-4 D 2-1

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

Leicester (10) v Watford (9)

James Maddison is available for Leicester after serving a one-match ban. Vicente Iborra (ankle) is available but Daniel Amartey (ankle), Harry Maguire (knee) and Rachid Ghezzal (leg) remain out. Matty James (Achilles) will not be risked.

Watford expect to have Jose Holebas available again following a calf problem. Sebastian Prodl (leg) has also been training again but Adalberto Penaranda (foot) will not be involved. Tom Cleverley (hamstring and Achilles) is stepping up his rehabilitation along with Daryl Janmaat (knee).

Last season: Leicester 2 Watford 0, Watford 2 Leicester 1

Last five league matches: Leicester L D W D D; Watford W W L D L

Top scorers: Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 4; Roberto Pereyra (Watford) 5

Match odds: H5-4 A 12-5 D 9-4

Referee: Graham Scott (Oxfordshire)

Man City (1) v AFC Bournemouth (8) (live on Sky Sports PL in Ireland)

Manchester City trio Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus all remain doubtful with various knocks. Kevin De Bruyne (knee) is expected to return in the coming weeks but left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) and goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (Achilles) are long-term absentees.

Midfielder Dan Gosling is a doubt for Bournemouth. He sustained a minor knee injury against Arsenal and has not trained this week. Jefferson Lerma is unavailable through suspension, while Adam Smith (knee) is also an absentee.

Last season: Man City 4 AFC Bournemouth 0, AFC Bournemouth 1 Man City 2

Last five league matches: Man City W W W W W; AFC Bournemouth D W L L L

Top scorers: Sergio Aguero (Man City) 12; Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth) 7

Match odds: H 1-10 A 20-1 D 9-1

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

Newcastle (13) v West Ham (14)

Newcastle are still without defender Paul Dummett, who picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with Wales and is expected to be ruled out for a number of weeks. Captain Jamaal Lascelles is among those pushing for a return following a shoulder injury.

Marko Arnautovic will be fit for West Ham having recovered from a knock. Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere (both ankle) could also be involved while Robert Snodgrass returns from suspension. Ryan Fredericks, Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid, Carlos Sanchez and Andriy Yarmolenko are all sidelined.

Last season: West Ham 2 Newcastle 3, Newcastle 3 West Ham 0

Last five league matches: Newcastle L D W W W; West Ham L D W D L

Top scorers: Jose Salomon Rondon (Newcastle) 3; Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) 5

Match odds: H 29-20 A 2-1 D 9-4

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire)

Southampton (18) v Man Utd (7) (kick-off: 5.30pm, live on BT Sport)

Southampton will again be without forward Danny Ings due to a hamstring problem. Ryan Bertrand is struggling with a back issue which has kept him out of full training, while Shane Long continues treatment on his ankle injury.

Manchester United will be without Alexis Sanchez and Victor Lindelof. Sanchez is set to be sidelined for around six weeks after injuring his hamstring in training, while Lindelof joins fellow defenders Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian on the sidelines with a muscular injury that could keep him out for three weeks.

Last season: Man Utd 0 Southampton 0, Southampton 0 Man Utd 1

Last five league matches: Southampton D D L D L; Man Utd D W W L D

Top scorers: Danny Ings (Southampton) 5; Anthony Martial (Man Utd) 7

Match odds: H 10-3 A 17-20 D 13-5

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)

Sunday

Chelsea (4) v Fulham (20) (kick off: 12pm, live on Sky Sports PL)

Eden Hazard is expected to return from an ankle injury for Chelsea, who are set to restore Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso and N’Golo Kante to the starting line-up. Olivier Giroud is a doubt after an apparent ankle knock against PAOK.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa remains sidelined for Fulham with an unspecified injury while Kevin McDonald is still out with a hamstring complaint.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Chelsea D W W D L; Fulham L L L L W

Top scorers: Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 8; Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 7

Match odds: H 1-6 A 16-1 D 13-2

Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire)

Arsenal (5) v Tottenham (3) (kick-off: 2.05pm, live on Sky Sports PL)

Arsenal are sweating on the fitness of Alexandre Lacazette, who has a minor groin complaint. Nacho Monreal (hamstring), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) and Danny Welbeck (ankle) remain sidelined, while Mesut Ozil will be pushing for a recall.

Tottenham will assess Erik Lamela as the Argentinian battles a thigh injury, while Kieran Trippier (groin) is not quite fit. Mousa Dembele (ankle), Victor Wanyama (knee) and Davinson Sanchez (hamstring) are all injured.

Last season: Tottenham 1 Arsenal 0, Arsenal 2 Tottenham 0

Last five league matches: Arsenal W D D D W; Tottenham W L W W W

Top scorers: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 10; Harry Kane (Tottenham) 11

Match odds: H 6-4 A 17-10 D 5-2

Referee: Mike Dean (Wirral)

Liverpool (2) v Everton (6) (kick-off: 4.15pm, live on Sky Sports PL)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson serves a one-match ban for his red card at Watford, while Adam Lallana returned to training on Thursday. Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to return at right-back after being rested against Paris St Germain in midweek.

Everton manager Marco Silva has no injury concerns. Ademola Lookman, who recovered from injury to appear as a substitute in the victory over Cardiff, could come into contention for a starting place.

Last season: Everton 0 Liverpool 0, Liverpool 1 Everton 1

Last five league matches: Liverpool W W D W W; Everton W L W D W

Top scorers: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 9; Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) 7

Match odds: H 4-11 A 15-2 D 4-1

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)