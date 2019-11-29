Pep Guardiola ‘open’ to signing new contract with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is “open” to signing a new contract with Manchester City, and extending his tenure into a sixth year. The manager’s deal expires in the summer of 2021, and he has never previously been in charge of a club for more than four seasons.

“I’m open, yes,” Guardiola said when asked whether he would consider a new deal. “I’m so comfortable working with this club.”

However he indicated there would be no swift decision, and that his relationship with the players would be key.

“When I feel that is not worse, we will see with the club the best way,” he said. “It depends on results. When you are five years in, it depends on the results. We will see what happens this season and next season.

“It’s not the same for a manager after five years as two – everyone is fresh after two. I want to see my players and the environment. It’s as simple as seeing the players, how we work together. That’s the most important thing. We have to feel we can still do it together, enjoy it together.”

Guardiola explained why he is ready to eclipse the four years he spent as Barcelona’s manager.

“I’m older, already I have had experience of three incredible leagues,” he said, having also managed Bayern Munich. “It’s different. Now I’m more experienced. Maybe, with the experience I have now, I would stay.

“Still, I have 18 months. That’s a lot of time in football; that’s why the club and myself agree. We play tomorrow [at Newcastle], we will do our best and after that we see how everything goes. I trust a lot the club, and they trust me. The rest will decide.”

Guardiola accepts City cannot afford to lose any more games if they are to defend their Premier League title.

“I am not thinking how many games we have to win. I know we cannot lose games, but I’m not thinking about winning the Premier League right now.”

