Incoming Premier League CEO Pemsel resigns after private life ‘media disclosures’

Richard Masters to continue as interim chief executive of the organisation

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Incoming Premier League chief executive David Pemsel has resigned before starting in the role, the organisation has announced. Photograph: Premier League/PA Wire.

Incoming Premier League chief executive David Pemsel has resigned before starting in the role, the organisation has announced. Photograph: Premier League/PA Wire.

 

David Pemsel has resigned as the Premier League’s incoming chief executive following “media disclosures” about his private life.

Pemsel was due to start work in February but has now withdrawn from the role. Richard Masters will continue as interim chief executive.

A statement from the Premier League read: “Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David’s resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive. No further comment will be made at this stage.”

It was only last month that the organisation announced Pemsel would join from the Guardian Media Group.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, who was involved in the recruitment process, at the time praised the 51-year-old’s “straightforward style and personal integrity”.

The Premier League’s long-serving executive chairman Richard Scudamore announced his intention to stand down as long ago as June 2018 but after two ill-fated appointments the position remains embarrassingly vacant.

Susanna Dinnage was the first chosen candidate last November following a global headhunting process. She stepped down two months later citing a change of heart.

BBC Studios chief executive Tim Davie was also reported to have turned down the opportunity.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.