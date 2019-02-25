Mauricio Pochettino charged for outburst at Mike Dean

The Tottenham manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has been charged with improper conduct after angrily confronting the referee Mike Dean following his side’s 2-1 defeat by Burnley on Saturday, the Football Association has announced.

“It is alleged the manager’s language and/or behaviour at the end of the 2-1 defeat – both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area – amounted to improper conduct,” read an FA statement. Dean has been redirected from fourth official duties in Tottenham’s game at Chelsea on Wednesday to avoid potential for further conflict with the Spurs manager.

Dean will now be on the touchline at the Etihad Stadium for Manchester City v West Ham, with Kevin Friend taking his place at Stamford Bridge. The move was made by the Professional Game Match Officials Limited. Tottenham’s Premier League title hopes were severely weakened by the defeat at Burnley, where Pochettino became engaged in a heated exchange with Dean, who remained calm. Pochettino was eventually led away from the referee by the Burnley defender Phil Bardsley.

Pochettino did not reveal what was said, with the only contentious decision appearing to be the award of a corner that led to Chris Wood’s opening goal.

Pochettino has until February 28th to respond to the charge but said after the Burnley match that he will not contest any disciplinary action, admitting he may have “crossed the line”. – Guardian service