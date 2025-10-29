Convicted killer sentenced for attempting to drown woman in bathroom of flat

The court heard the man was smashing ornaments and throwing objects from a balcony and kept telling the victim he was 'the lamb of god'. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

A convicted killer has received a partially suspended prison sentence of eight years for a serious assault on a woman during which he tried to drown her.

Anthony Locke (48) of Ramillies Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was jailed for seven years in 1998 for the manslaughter of Gerard Kavanagh and his girlfriend Mary Core at Decies Road, Ballyfermot on February 18th, 1995.

Mr Kavanagh (30) and Ms Core (29) died of smoke inhalation after their flat was set on fire by Locke. Ms Core was 36 weeks pregnant and was delivered of a stillborn child by Caesarean section after the fire.

On September 5th, 2024, a tactical team from the Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU) was called out to a flat in Kilmainham, Dublin 8, when Locke’s then partner called gardaí to say Locke was having a psychiatric episode.

Locke appeared from custody at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today on a charge of assault causing harm to the woman and threatening to kill her. Locke, who has serious mental health issues, pleaded guilty to the offences.

Garda Sgt Derek Dalton told Aideen Collard BL, prosecuting, that the victim was a vulnerable woman and was in a controlling and volatile relationship with Locke.

On the day in question, the victim called gardaí to say Locke was having a psychiatric episode. He was smashing ornaments and throwing objects from a balcony and kept telling her he was “the lamb of god”.

The court heard Locke began filling a bath and was telling the victim he was going to drown her in the “holy water”. He told her to get into the bath and when she refused, he began dragging her by the wrists into the bathroom.

He was telling her she was the devil and that he would kill anyone who came into the flat because they were possessed and would burn the building down. The woman later told gardaí that she was in fear for her life as she knew what Locke was capable of.

Sgt Dalton said Locke had flooded the flat and the slippery floor made it difficult for gardaí to operate in. Locke was arrested and detained under the Mental Health Act.

He was later deemed fit to face trial. The woman suffered extensive physical bruising, including bite marks, to her arms and breasts.

Judge Martin Nolan said Locke was not taking the ordered appropriate medication at the time.

He said the woman has great affection for Locke, who is a potential danger to society. He suspended the last two years of an eight-year prison term on the condition Locke keep the peace, be of good behaviour and obey all the instructions of the Probation Service for 18 months after his release.